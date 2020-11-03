Is Tyga on OnlyFans, does he have a sex tape and what are the leaked pictures?

Is Tyga on OnlyFans? How much does he charge?

At the beginning of October, Tyga launched his OnlyFans account to tease his upcoming song "Money Mouf" with Saweetie and YG.

According to a statement from OnlyFans, the "Hookah" rapper also be using his platform to share an X-rated version of the track's music video.

"Tyga's OnlyFans subscribers will be treated to exclusive behind the scenes content that is too hot for mainstream social media outlets, like an X-rated version of his video to support his upcoming single release, 'Money Mouf' with Saweetie and YG," the statement reads from OnlyFans.

Tyga also spoke on his decision to join OnlyFans. "This platform is a place of self-expression for everyone; from every day people, to models, sex workers, actors, and now artists like myself," he said.

"I’m excited to launch my personal Only Fans. It’s a new platform where I can talk direct to my fans and give them exclusive music, pics, videos and other BTS of my latest releases."

"They can really see more inside my life than ever before, and an intimate look of what I do every day. It’s ‘bout to be lit!."

Tyga uses his other social media accounts such as Twitter and Instagram to promote his OnlyFans account, by sharing teasers.

In a photo shared on Instagram, he posted a photo of himself with a bunch of topless women and captioned the snap "Rack City."

Tyga allegedly charges paying fans $15 per month for NSFW content on the subscription website.