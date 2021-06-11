Tyga and Camaryn Swanson spark engagement rumours after star spotted with diamond ring

The social media star has been spotted on a night out with a massive diamond rock on her left finger.

Tyga and his girlfriend Camaryn Swanson has sparked rumours that they're engaged after the social media sensation stepped out wearing a huge diamond ring on her left finger.

On Wednesday night (Jun 9) the couple were seen looking happy in love while exiting their pal Zack Bia's birthday party at Delilah together in West Hollywood.

Camaryn Swanson spotted wearing "engagement band" on her left finger. Picture: Instagram/@camarynswanson

While the 22-year-old fashion designer stunned in her green and white paisley blouse, matched with emerald pants, fans noticed something more eye-grabbing than her outfit.

The social media sensation was spotted wearing a huge rock on her left finger in photos obtained by DailyMail.

Prior to being spotted with the massive diamond, fans suspected they were engaged when Camryn sported the speculated engagement ring band in photos on her Instagram.

On April 5, Swanson shared a selfie with Tyga, which shows a close up of the ring, which has sparked the engagement rumours.

Camaryn Swanson shares photo of herself with her beau Tyga. Picture: Instagram/@camarynswanson

The designer captioned the photo: "Bae appreciation post", where she added a swipe gallery of photos and videos of her beau Tyga.

Fans commented on the photo, speculating that the pair are engaged.

In March, Cameron and Tyga went on a nice lavish vacation together. Picture: instagram/@camarynswanson

Tyga and Camaryn went Instagram official with their relationship in February. The influencer announced they were together by sharing a sweet snap of their date at Disneyland Resort in California, captioned with hearts.

In March, Tyga shared a collection of snaps with his new love as they enjoyed a lavish getaway.

Back in April, Tyga and Camaryn almost ran into Tyga's ex Kylie Jenner, when they were both attending the same party.

Before being with Cameron, Tyga had a high-profile relationship with Kylie, 23, but they parted ways in 2017.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner began dating in 2014, but later split in 2017. Picture: Getty

The former couple are believed to have begun dating in 2014, but they didn't go public with their romance until late 2015, eventually splitting in the March of 2017.

Tyga and Kylie have remained on cordial terms since their split and even sparked reconciliation rumours when they were seen partying together in 2019.

However Kylie then began dating on-off boyfriend Travis Scott. Kylie and Travis welcomed their daughter Stormi, now three, in 2018.

Tyga also has a son called King Cairo Stevenson, eight, whom he shares with reality TV star and model Blac Chyna.