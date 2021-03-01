Who is Tyga's new girlfriend Camaryn Swanson? Age, Instagram & TikTok revealed

Who is Tyga's new girlfriend Camaryn Swanson? Age, Instagram & TikTok revealed. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The rapper has shared cute snaps with his new boo Camaryn Swanson – But who is she?

Tyga has gone Instagram official with his new boo Camaryn Swanson. The 31-year-old rapper shared photos of his new girlfriend and his son King Cairo on Instagram on Monday (Feb 22).

The fresh couple took Tyga's 8-year-old son – who he shares with reality TV star Blac Chyna - to Walt Disney World in Florida.

Tyga and Camaryn Swanson on a date at Walt Disney World in Florida. Picture: Instagram

Both Tyga and Camaryn posted loved up photos of the day out on their public Instagrams, letting the world know they are an item.

But who is Tyga's girlfriend Camaryn Swanson? Find out more about her below.