Who is Tyga's new girlfriend Camaryn Swanson? Age, Instagram & TikTok revealed
1 March 2021, 17:15
The rapper has shared cute snaps with his new boo Camaryn Swanson – But who is she?
Tyga has gone Instagram official with his new boo Camaryn Swanson. The 31-year-old rapper shared photos of his new girlfriend and his son King Cairo on Instagram on Monday (Feb 22).
The fresh couple took Tyga's 8-year-old son – who he shares with reality TV star Blac Chyna - to Walt Disney World in Florida.
Both Tyga and Camaryn posted loved up photos of the day out on their public Instagrams, letting the world know they are an item.
But who is Tyga's girlfriend Camaryn Swanson? Find out more about her below.
Who is Camaryn Swanson?
Camaryn is a famous fashion designer and influencer with over 119,000 followers on Instagram.
She is also a star on TikTok, with 57.4K followers on the social media platform.
However, she is most know for her sense of style and joint business venture with her sister Elle Swanson 'Meaning of Mine' –, a lifestyle and fashion company.
Under the umbrella of their brand, they offer a variety of clothing type, including; Mine Swim, Mine Sweats, and Mine Active.
'Meaning of Mine' is often praised for their quality of fabrics as they rely on top of the line factories to carry out their production.
The brand is mostly known for their signature string bikinis, which hug fit snug and are figure hugging.
They are also known for their loungewear, for the comfortability and style.
'Meaning of Mine' is a 100% women-owned and operated brand and drives women empowerment messaging.
The brand also prides itself on being supportive of charity events, environmental protection, and sustainability.
The Swanson sisters recently changed their products to eco-friendly fabrics, joining the sustainable fashion world.
How old is Camaryn Swanson?
Camaryn Swanson is currently 22-years-old. She was born in Jan 25th, 1999.
The age difference between Tyga and Camaryn is 9 years.
What is Camaryn Swanson's Instagram?
Camaryn Swanson's Instagram account is @camarynswanson. Her Instagram page boasts a whopping 119k followers.
The social media sensation often shares selfies and full-body photos of herself in cute, stylish outfits.
What is Camaryn Swanson's TikTok?
Camaryn Swanson's TikTok account goes by the handle @camarynswansonnn.
She has a whopping 57.4k on TikTok, with her videos amassing over 213k likes.