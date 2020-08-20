August Alsina reveals Jada Pinkett Smith relationship is "not broken"

August Alsina reveals his relationship with Jad Pinkett Smith is not broken. Picture: Getty

August Alsina has spoken out after his "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett Smith was discussed on Red Table Talk.

By Matt Tarr

Earlier this year, August Alsina spoke out publicly about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith for the first time ever and it hit headlines all over the world - even causing Jada and her husband Will Smith to discuss it on their 'Red Table Talk' show.

> Will Smith responds to Jada Pinkett-Smith and August Alsina 'affair' claims

Now, in a new interview with PEOPLE, August Alsina has revealed that his relationship with Jada has not been "broken" after it became public.

August Alsina revealed that his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith is "not broken". Picture: Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE, Alsina explained, "I really am a private person. People have never known much about my love life because it's not important."

He added, "I never really cared about what people thought of me, but my personal life started to seep into my business life. There were certain falsities about me, and it affected my business relationships."

"I could understand why it would look like I'm reckless or disrespectful so it really started to affect my livelihood, and I'm never okay with that. I got three kids to look after. Kill me, hate me, stone me, but bury me an honest man. All I can do is tell the truth."

Addressing his relationship with both Jada and Will following the public discord around their "entanglement", Alsina said, "It's just a part of life, and it's a part of the journey. There's a lot of love there. Sometimes truth is complicated and difficult. But [my relationship with them isn't] broken at all."

Just weeks after Jada labelling her relationship with August an "entanglement", Alsina released a song of the same name and was accused by many of simply clout chasing.

Speaking on the song, Alsina explained, "It was cool when people were able to use it as a mockery of me, like, 'Oh, you're an entanglement'. When I flipped it, it became a problem for people. Like, 'Oh, you're clout-chasing.' I'm just doing business. It's not personal."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!