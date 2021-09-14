AOC Met Gala 2021 'Tax The Rich' dress controversy explained

Why is AOC receiving backlash online for her Met Gala dress?

AOC got slammed online after wearing a dress which read the words 'Tax The Rich', even though she was at an elitist event, where each ticket is reportedly $35k.

On Tuesday morning, AOC boasted about the surge in Google searches for the words 'tax the rich'.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2021 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram, AOC wrote: 'Surge in people looking up and discussing our f****d up tax code is and how we fix it so we can fund childcare, healthcare, climate action and student loan forgiveness for all? Aurora James understood the assignment.'

However, she has been slammed online for supporting the event, with people claiming she wanted to be in the limelight while trying to pass it off as making a political statement.

Some people claimed that she it was another way she has shown her tone-deaf hypocrisy.

One fan wrote: "AOC’s “Tax the Rich” dress is $1,000. Worst yet, she’s wearing it to an event selling tickets for $30k.

This is a perfect illustration of why Americans are fed up with virtue signaling politicians more concerned with admission into elitist circles than working for the people."

Another fan wrote: "AOC (hypocritically?) wore a "tax the rich" dress to a fancy event while also advocating legislation that would tax the rich."

Aoc wearing a “tax the rich” dress at a event where the rich attend is a prime example of performative art — Patoç (@SeigKrieg) September 13, 2021

AOC after saying tax the rich: pic.twitter.com/bUioJrh3qx — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 14, 2021

AOC wanted to hang out with a bunch of rich celebs at a cool party without losing her socialist street cred so she tossed “Tax the Rich” on the back of her dress & called it a day. It’s not much more complicated than that. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 14, 2021