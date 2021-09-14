ASAP Rocky roasted for wearing bizarre 'Captain Crunch' look to the Met Gala

Fans were shocked to see ASAP Rocky's MET Gala look.

ASAP Rocky stunned fans with his outfit choice for the Met Gala, 2021.

The star sported two outfits, however his first choice is being mocked on social media.

Fans have compared the rapper to various things, making meme's out of the apparent 'blanket'.

ASAP Rocky arrived fashionably late to the MET Gala - along with superstar girlfriend, Rihanna.

The pair both opted for oversized outfits as they stepped onto the red carpet, with fans saying they looked as though they had "[brought] their duvets with them".

Another fan on Twitter said the couple were: "giving throw and comforter but make it fashion energy".

Why did Rihanna & Asap Rocky bring their duvets with them #MetGala pic.twitter.com/oVlcL7KcyW — abby🐝 (@httpabbs) September 14, 2021

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are giving throw and comforter but make it fashion energy #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ibgvWiRQJe — TheLimitDoesNotExist (@sylviamphofe) September 14, 2021

Fans continued to mock the 'Fashion Killa' rapper, saying: "asap rocky has his reveal ready for the finale of rupaul’s drag race".

Another Tweeter compared the 32 year olds outfit to the multi-coloured icons on the game 'Candy Crush'; writing: "Okay but why is ASAP Rocky out here looking like Candy Crush at the #MetGala".

asap rocky has his reveal ready for the finale of rupaul’s drag race #MetGala pic.twitter.com/OKIW8TzYcu — juan🇨🇴 (@jvanmaraj2) September 14, 2021

Okay but why is ASAP Rocky out here looking like Candy Crush at the #MetGala ?! pic.twitter.com/dwes3BEmaw — Joey Castillo:) (@Velocijoey) September 14, 2021

One fan hilariously said that they believed their outfit matched the rappers clothing choice, writing: "When I realize ASAP Rocky and I are wearing the same thing but I’m on my couch".

When I realize ASAP Rocky and I are wearing the same thing but I’m on my couch #MetGala pic.twitter.com/H2JDARFiV4 — Myra Molloy (@ManeepatMolloy) September 14, 2021

However, the most common comparison was to 'captain crunch' cereal.

Fans hilariously roasted A$AP saying: "ok but why does asap rocky look like captain crunch".

The Captain Crunch tweets didn't end there, one fan wrote: "ASAP Rocky got on a Captain Crunch Berry robe".

One tweeter claimed the 'Captain Crunch' was accurate for the Gala's 'American' theme.

ok but why does asap rocky look like captain crunch 😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sRHLHYag6w — welcome to clown town (@dykedotorg) September 14, 2021

ASAP Rocky got on a Captain Crunch Berry robe pic.twitter.com/pRFjwOZIeY — GardenTrap ♣️ (@courtwaugh) September 14, 2021

ASAP Rocky went as Captain Crunch cereal, I think he wins the America theme https://t.co/gwg3FOucTF — Eva (@TheEvalTwin) September 14, 2021

ASAP and Rihanna have been romantically tied since January 2020, however - the MET Gala is one of their most high profile couple appearances.