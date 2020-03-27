ASAP Rocky's former producer accues him of "lying about his sexuality"

ASAP Rocky's former producer claims the rapper is "lying about his sexuality". Picture: Getty

After falling out with Rocky back in 2012, SmokeGhostPurrp has claimed he's "tired of holding his tongue".

ASAP Rocky's friendship with his former producer SmokeGhostPurrp famously soured back in 2012 and the pair have often spoken about each other in interviews, with Rocky even appearing to diss the beatmaker on his song 'Angels'.

Rocky claims the pair fell out because SmokeGhostPurrp tried to tell people he taught ASAP how to rap and swag, which Rocky denies. But now SmokeGhostPurrp has claimed their fall out was because he "found out his biggest secret".

ASAP Rocky's former producer claims he found out the rapper's "biggest secret". Picture: Getty

Taking to Twitter, SmokeGhostPurrp wrote, 'I'm tired of holding my tongue back in 2011 I was invited to dis party in new York by asap rocky I was pullin up wit my girl n shit and I was on da phone like yo bruh where u at I don't see he was like "YO LOOK DOWN IM RIGHT HERE" Next thing u know he in da pool rubbin a mans ass'.

The producer went on to say, 'SO IF U WANNA KNOW WHY "ASAP ROCKY AND ASAP and EVERY RAPPER" HATE ME so much it's because I stopped hangin wit him becuase he didnt tell me dat he was homosecual on da low and I felt like he lied bout his life so n order for him 2 keep his secret ,he got me black listed in music'.

He continued, 'So all these rappers that took his side and went against are basically the ones that had to go against so I womt expose their secret , because I did literally. Nothing wrong to them at all'

I'm tired of holding my tongue back in 2011 I was invited to dis party in new York by asap rocky I was pullin up wit my girl n shit and I was on da phone like yo bruh where u at I don't see he was like "YO LOOK DOWN IM RIGHT HERE" Next thing u know he in da pool rubbin a mans ass pic.twitter.com/vCU2fSNXI4 — SPACEGHOSTPURRP (@spaceghxstpvrp) March 26, 2020

In his final claims on Twitter, SmokeGhostPurrp said, 'This is the main real reason why "EVERYBODY HATES SPACEGHOSTPURRP" FOR no reason and been bashing my name becuase I found out his biggest secret and he hot mad because I cut him off for lyin bout his sexuality'.

In a previous interview with Kerwin Frost during which he spoke about his falling out with SpaceGhostPurrp, ASAP Rocky stated, “I was already blowing up, but once I [blew up], I think that was around the time that [SpaceGhostPurrp] started talking crazy, he went back home and then switched up for no reason,”

He added, “On some for no reason sh*t. And I'ma keep it a buck with you, when he left, everybody was on great terms… Next thing I know drama started and he started telling n***as that I only tried to give him $50,000 to sign him when I gave everyone in A$AP $500,000 to sign them. I’m like, ‘N***a I’m not no major label. I'ma give everyone $500,000?’ Do the math. It’s a little check for everybody to get started up, and what you do with that is on you.”

ASAP Rocky hasn't responded to SpaceGhostPurrp's claims on Twitter at the time of writing.

