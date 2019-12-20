ASAP Rocky sex tape: rapper hilariously reacts to "alarming" leak

20 December 2019, 09:36

ASAP Rocky sex tape leak: rapper responds
ASAP Rocky sex tape leak: rapper responds. Picture: Getty

ASAP Rocky has addressed a sex tape that leaked online recently which he reportedly starred in.

After a sex tape which reportedly featured ASAP Rocky went viral recently, social media was filled with reactions, with many claiming the video was "lame" and "weak".

> Meek Mill "embarrassed" after drunken Luther Vandross performance goes viral

Now, after staying silent on the subject, ASAP Rocky has responded with a hilarious tweet where he alleges to be defence attorney of his own penis.

Writing on Twitter about the sex tape leak, ASAP Rocky said, 'MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY.'

He added, 'AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE P**SY. A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER F****D HIM RATE HIM'.

ASAP's response to the sex tape leak has sparked further hilarious responses, with one user tweeting 'Keep fighting bro, you got this', whilst another referenced Rocky's friend Tyler, The Creator and said, 'can’t imagine how much tyler is clowning u rn'.

ASAP Rocky responds to sex tape leak
ASAP Rocky responds to sex tape leak. Picture: Twitter

Before ASAP Rocky's response, Twitter detectives had spent hours analysing the video and trying to prove that the man in the clip was indeed the 'Praise The Lord' rapper.

People pulled screenshots from the clip which appear to show that the man in the video has a similar hand tattoo to the rapper, as well as an ASAP tattoo across his chest.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Tekashi 6ix9ine confirms his second daughter

Tekashi 6ix9ine confirms secret second daughter, court documents reveal

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Jay Z reveals top 40 list

Jay Z's '40 favourite rap songs of 2019' list has divided opinions

Jay Z

ASAP Rocky's alleged sex tape leaks online

ASAP Rocky alleged sex tape: rapper trolled after "lame" video leaks online
The Game suggests Kendrick Lamar is a more dangerous rapper than Eminem

The Game claims Kendrick Lamar is a more dangerous rapper than Eminem

Eminem

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Moina trolls rapper after sentencing

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama mocks rapper's court statement labelling him "Moses"

Tekashi 6ix9ine