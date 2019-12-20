ASAP Rocky sex tape: rapper hilariously reacts to "alarming" leak

ASAP Rocky sex tape leak: rapper responds. Picture: Getty

ASAP Rocky has addressed a sex tape that leaked online recently which he reportedly starred in.

After a sex tape which reportedly featured ASAP Rocky went viral recently, social media was filled with reactions, with many claiming the video was "lame" and "weak".

Now, after staying silent on the subject, ASAP Rocky has responded with a hilarious tweet where he alleges to be defence attorney of his own penis.

Writing on Twitter about the sex tape leak, ASAP Rocky said, 'MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY.'

He added, 'AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE P**SY. A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER F****D HIM RATE HIM'.

ASAP's response to the sex tape leak has sparked further hilarious responses, with one user tweeting 'Keep fighting bro, you got this', whilst another referenced Rocky's friend Tyler, The Creator and said, 'can’t imagine how much tyler is clowning u rn'.

ASAP Rocky responds to sex tape leak. Picture: Twitter

Before ASAP Rocky's response, Twitter detectives had spent hours analysing the video and trying to prove that the man in the clip was indeed the 'Praise The Lord' rapper.

People pulled screenshots from the clip which appear to show that the man in the video has a similar hand tattoo to the rapper, as well as an ASAP tattoo across his chest.

