Meek Mill "embarrassed" after drunken Luther Vandross performance goes viral

Meek Mill drunkely covers Luther Vandross. Picture: PA/Twitter

Meek Mill grabbed the mic at Diddy's 50th birthday party and decided to freestyle over a Luther Vandross beat.

When it comes to karaoke, Luther Vandross is undoubtedly one of the most popular artists to cover, with classic songs like 'Never Too Much' and 'Endless Love', but rapper Meek Mill was less than pleased with his own recent cover of the soul star.

Grabbing the microphone at Diddy's recent 50th birthday party, which was accompanied by music royalty from the likes of Jay Z and Beyoncé to Usher and Mary J Blige, Meek Mill decided to drop a freestyle over classic Vandross hit 'Never Too Much'.

Whilst Meek showed off his best singing voice, he also decided to spray some bars in a freestyle about an unknown woman from LA amongst other things and when he woke up after his drunken performance he revealed that he was hella embarrassed.

Taking to Twitter, Meek wrote, 'I’m not drinking nomore lol' before he added 'I tried to rip Luther vandross beat last night. wtf I’m embarrassed' in a later post.

Joking about his drunken antics, Meek Mill later tweeted 'Somebody put something in that liquor lol'.

I tried to rip Luther vandross beat last night 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 wtf I’m embarrassed — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 18, 2019

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music news!