ASAP Rocky calls out "maniac" after boxer shorts thrown on stage

18 December 2019, 11:27

ASAP Rocky furious after boxer shorts thrown on stage
ASAP Rocky furious after boxer shorts thrown on stage. Picture: PA/Twitter

The 'Lovesick' rapper wasn't happy when one of his fans threw their underwear on stage at his live show.

ASAP Rocky has had plenty of women's underwear thrown at him whilst performing on stage over the years, but when a fan recently threw a pair of boxer shorts on stage at a show, Rocky was less than pleased.

The 'Praise The Lord' rapper made his feelings about the gesture very clear as he picked up the boxers and labelled the fan who threw them at him a "maniac".

Speaking to the crowd during his Rolling Loud Los Angeles live show, ASAP said, "I don't know which one of you motherf***ers threw this up here. Y'all n***as don't be throwing no boxer briefs up here. I only want panties and bras, n***a."

ASAP then went on to say, "Y'all n***as out of line. Nasty n***a, man. Somebody in commando right now. Why the f**k you threw your drawers on stage, you f**kin maniac?"

The throwe of the boxer shorts is yet to reveal themselves.

View this post on Instagram

ROLLIN LOUD 2019 🔥🤘🏾THANK U NYC

A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on

