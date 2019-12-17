50 Cent trolls Jay-Z & Kanye West's "awkward" reunion photo with savage meme

50 Cent trolls Jay-Z and Kanye West's reunion photo on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent has trolled Jay-Z and Kanye West's photo of the pair reuniting publicly for the first time in three years.

Jay-Z and Kanye West reunited publicly for the first time in three years at Diddy's 50th birthday party last weekend.

The hip-hop music mogul's birthday was celebrated by included everyone from Cardi B to Beyonce and many other A-List celebrities.

However, a highlight of the event was Jay-Z and Kanye West reconnecting after their infamous 2016 rap beef. While many fans reacted positively to the reunion, others suggested Hov weren't interested in rekindling with Ye.

50 Cent also got the vibe that Jay weren't happy to see Ye and took to Instagram to share a meme about it.

Fif always finds a way to troll people, and in this case, he trolled both of the rap legends.

50 Cent found a picture of Jay looking entirely uncomfortable as he wait for a pic to be taken while Kanye, Diddy and Pharrell share a smile but 50 Cent managed to make the photo all too relatable.

The 44-year-old rapper wrote "This is exactly why I ask, who all gonna be there??". 50 Cent wrote "man this is funny sh*t" as his caption.

What do you think about Jay and Ye's reunion ?