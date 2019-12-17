50 Cent trolls Jay-Z & Kanye West's "awkward" reunion photo with savage meme

17 December 2019, 16:32

50 Cent trolls Jay-Z and Kanye West's reunion photo on Instagram
50 Cent trolls Jay-Z and Kanye West's reunion photo on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent has trolled Jay-Z and Kanye West's photo of the pair reuniting publicly for the first time in three years.

Jay-Z and Kanye West reunited publicly for the first time in three years at Diddy's 50th birthday party last weekend.

Jay-Z and Kanye West fans react to rapper's reuniting publicly after three years

The hip-hop music mogul's birthday was celebrated by included everyone from Cardi B to Beyonce and many other A-List celebrities.

However, a highlight of the event was Jay-Z and Kanye West reconnecting after their infamous 2016 rap beef. While many fans reacted positively to the reunion, others suggested Hov weren't interested in rekindling with Ye.

50 Cent also got the vibe that Jay weren't happy to see Ye and took to Instagram to share a meme about it.

Fif always finds a way to troll people, and in this case, he trolled both of the rap legends.

50 Cent found a picture of Jay looking entirely uncomfortable as he wait for a pic to be taken while Kanye, Diddy and Pharrell share a smile but 50 Cent managed to make the photo all too relatable.

The 44-year-old rapper wrote "This is exactly why I ask, who all gonna be there??". 50 Cent wrote "man this is funny sh*t" as his caption.

What do you think about Jay and Ye's reunion ?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest 50 Cent News!

Latest 50 Cent News

Michael Jackson wanted to collaborate with The Game and 50 Cent

The Game reveals Michael Jackson asked him to squash 50 Cent beef for collaboration
Nick Cannon challenges 50 Cent to a rap battle

Nick Cannon challenges 50 Cent to Wild ’N’ Out rap battle using "slave meme"
50 Cent claps back at fan who tries to shoot his shot with his girlfriend Cuban Link

50 Cent slams thirsty fan flirting with his girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram
50 Cent accuses Oprah Winfrey of only targeting black men who have been accused of sexual assault

50 Cent claims Oprah Winfrey only "goes after black men" accused of sexual assault
50 Cent has roasted Nick Cannon for his Eminem diss

50 Cent roasts Nick Cannon's "trash" Eminem diss track on Instagram

More News

Cyn Santana gets emotional rewatching Joe Budden proposing to her

Cyn Santana breaks down rewatching Joe Budden proposal: "I really wanted my family"
Tekashi 6ix9ine: how long will the rapper get in jail ?

Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to 24 months in jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine sentencng live feed

Tekashi 6ix9ine sentencing: live feed from inside the courtroom

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Suge Knight's daughter shares photo from jail visit

Suge Knight's "heartwarming" Christmas jail photo showcases new look alongside daughter
Kim Kardashian responds to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engagement rumours

Kim Kardashian reveals Kylie Jenner "bought ring herself" after sparking engagement rumours