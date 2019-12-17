Jay-Z and Kanye West fans react to rapper's reuniting publicly after three years

17 December 2019, 10:36 | Updated: 17 December 2019, 10:38

Jay-z and Kanye West fans react to their reunion
Jay-z and Kanye West fans react to their reunion. Picture: Getty

Legendary rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West reunited for the first time publicly in three years, following their beef.

Jay-Z and Kanye West were spotted greeting each other publicly for the first time in three years since their 2016 beef.

The pair had a very public rap beef shortly after their iconic Watch the Throne tour was over. However, that all changed on Saturday (Dec. 14), when the two legends reunited at Diddy's 50th birthday party.

The party took place in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Many legendary artists attended Diddy's 50th birthday party, including Jay, Kanye, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, The Weeknd, and JD, but it was Hov and Yeezy's reunion which was a highlight.

The pair were pictured together captured doing a brotherly handshake while smiling at each other.

Hov and Ye were last spotted together in August 2016 partying at MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. A few months down the line, Kanye called out Jay and Beyonce during his Saint Pablo Tour.

Ye shouted on stage "Jay-Z, call me bruh. You still ain't call me,". He continued "Jay-Z, I know you got killers. Please don't send 'em at my head. Just call me. Talk to me like a man."

Jay later addressed his issues with Kanye on the 4:44 track "Kill Jay-Z".

On the song Jay raps "You gave him $20 million without blinkin’/He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*ck was he thinkin’?/F*ck wrong with everybody is what you sayin’/But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

Jigga also addresses Kanye on Meek Mill's track, "What's Free?," which led 'Ye to prematurely tease the Watch the Throne 2 album with no real confirmation from Jay.

In a 2018 interview, West admitted that Jay and Bey not coming to his wedding to Kim Kardashian was what sparked the fall-out.

One fan wrote "To see you reunited with jay z. Like f*ck man you guys are brothers. Best album was watch the throne. And us OG s know that. And than you are next to dr Dre. Wow 2020" See other fans reactions to their reunion below.

