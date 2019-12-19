ASAP Rocky alleged sex tape: rapper trolled after "lame" video leaks online

ASAP Rocky's alleged sex tape leaks online. Picture: Getty

Rapper ASAP Rocky has been trolled by the internet after a sex tape reportedly featuring the rapper leaked online.

ASAP Rocky allegedly features in a new leaked sex tape, reports have claimed. The rapper, famous for his song 'F**kin Problems' has been trolled on social media after the video quickly went viral.

Attempting to confirm that the man in the video is indeed ASAP Rocky, people on Twitter have pulled screenshots from the clip which appear to show that the man in the video has a similar hand tattoo to the rapper, as well as an ASAP tattoo across his chest.

The video was uploaded to adult website Pornhub and social media quickly commented on the viral clip, mocking the rapper for his alleged appearance on the tape.

After #ASAPRocky began trending on Twitter, users flocked in huge numbers to share their thoughts, with one writing 'ust saw asap rocky’s sextape ima drop the link, but it isn’t anything impressive' whilst another added, 'Me looking at all the womens disappointment by ASAP Rocky's weak ass stroke'.

ASAP Rocky is yet to respond to the allegations that he is the man who appears in the video.

people celebrating having better sex than asap rocky isn't strange? — ///// (@viajetjaguar) December 19, 2019

Y’all really got that weak ass video of ASAP Rocky Trending 🥴😐 — ✨ ARI✨ (@AintThat_Ariel) December 19, 2019

good morning that asap rocky video was disappointing pic.twitter.com/v6Kby3LD5I — santa’s lil ho ho ho (@yara_zayas) December 19, 2019

