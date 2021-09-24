Anthony Joshua VS Oleksandr Usyk fight: How to watch, livestream, times & more

Anthony Joshua VS Oleksandr Usyk fight: How to watch, livestream, times & more. Picture: Getty

Here's how you can watch the Anthony Joshua VS Oleksandr Usyk fight in the U.K and U.S.

Anthony Joshua will be returning to the ring for his first fight this year. He will be fighting undefeated boxer Oleksandr Usyk.

On Saturday (Sept 25) the pair will step in the ring for a match that many fans have been highly anticipating.

Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk Weigh In. Picture: Getty

The event will take place at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The British professional boxer will be seen defending his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against the Ukrainian undisputed cruiserweight champ.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the fight.

How do I watch the Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk fight on TV? Anthony Joshua VS Oleksandr Usyk will take place on Saturday, September 25. The fight will kick off at 6pm GMT, live on Sky Sports Box Office. The event will cost £24.95 to watch and will be available for both Sky customers and non-Sky customers. For Sky customers, you can order the event online via your Sky account, as you'll be able to watch it on your Sky box. If you're not a Sky customer, you can still pay to watch the event by creating a Sky Sports Box Office account.

You'll be able to watch the event a number of ways via Sky Sports Box Office: Watch on PC/Desktop/MAC via the downloadable Sky Sports Box Office Player from the website.

Download and watch on your iPhone/iPad/Android tablet or phone via the iOSor Android Sky Sports Box Office App.

Stream on a NOW TV Smart Stick.

Stream on the NOW TV Box 2 (black and grey) or NOW TV Smart Box (both 1st and 2nd Generation). Note: the very first blue and white NOW TV Box is not supported and no longer works as of October 2020. Anthony Joshua weighs in ahead of the Heavyweight Fight against Oleksandr Usyk. Picture: Getty How do I watch the Anthony Joshua Vs Oleksandr Usyk fight in the US and other countries? If you're trying to watch the fight from outside of the UK, you can access it via DAZN. The platform has the rights to show the fight in the US and over 170 countries. To watch, you will need to sign up for a DAZN account. When you have registered and subscribed, you will be able to stream the content on your web browser on your mobile, TV streaming services or on video game consoles through the DAZN app. The event kicks off at 1pm EDT/10am PDT in the US. Oleksandr Usyk weighs in ahead of the Heavyweight Fight against Anthony Joshuua. Picture: Getty

In December 2020, Anthony Joshua fought against Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena, where he defended his titles.

In October 2020, Usyk battled against Derek Chisora, which was his last fight.