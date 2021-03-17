Anthony Joshua Vs Tyson Fury fight: Date, tickets, venue & more
17 March 2021, 11:14
When will the fight take place? Where will the boxing match be staged? Here's everything we know about the "super fight"...
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have officially signed a deal for their highly-anticipated world heavyweight title fight.
The two British boxing rivals have been negotiating on the fight for months, but the terms have now been settled and confirmed by Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn.
Two-time unified world heavyweight champion, Joshua, will put his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line against WBC champion Fury this year.
Hearn confirmed the fight, telling Sky Sports: "All parties have now put pen to paper and we will be working hard over the next few weeks to confirm the site and date for the biggest fight in boxing."
The two fighters have agreed to a 50-50 split in the purse with 'nothing getting in its way', according to promoter Frank Warren.
Fans are wondering when and where will the fight happen. Find out more details on the upcoming boxing match below.
-
When is the Anthony Joshua Vs Tyson Fury fight happening?
With a training camp already under way, Joshua also admitted he is relishing a massive showdown with Fury.
"[The pandemic] is getting close to things being normal. We're working on a date for around June," he said.
Joshua continued "So if Tyson is serious, which I think he is, he'll know where to come and find the boss! I'm ready."
"I'm really looking forward to competition - all I want to do is fight, fight, fight!"he added.
While there is no official date for the fight yet due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, it is likely happening this summer.
-
Where will the fight take place?
A variety of potential venues are being considered to host the fight, including; Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Qatar, China, Dubai, America and the UK.
However, Joshua does not seem phased by the location, as he told Sky News: "Any option. Home turf, Middle East, my back garden, your back garden. I don't mind where it is.
"I'm just ready to fight. I want that belt. I want to compete with Fury so all options are open to me."
Eddie Hearn said: Hearn told Sky Sports: “It will be a major, major win for a country that wants to showcase itself,”
He continued: "We want to make sure this fight goes ahead for both fighters."
"Both camps have a responsibility to maximise the revenue for their biggest fight - this is the pinnacle of their careers, the biggest moment, nothing will ever beat it."
"At the same time, we all recognise this is two Brits fighting for the undisputed championship of the world. If there is a way to do it in the UK? Fantastic." Hearn added.
-
Where can I buy tickets to the Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight?
The ticketing information for the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bout is currently unavailable as both parties just agreed on a deal.
More information on where to purchase tickets will become available once the fight venue is decided.
We will update this article accordingly.