Anthony Joshua Vs Tyson Fury fight: Date, tickets, where will it take place & more. Picture: Getty

When will the fight take place? Where will the boxing match be staged? Here's everything we know about the "super fight"...

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have officially signed a deal for their highly-anticipated world heavyweight title fight.

The two British boxing rivals have been negotiating on the fight for months, but the terms have now been settled and confirmed by Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Two-time unified world heavyweight champion, Joshua, will put his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line against WBC champion Fury this year.

Hearn confirmed the fight, telling Sky Sports: "All parties have now put pen to paper and we will be working hard over the next few weeks to confirm the site and date for the biggest fight in boxing."

The two fighters have agreed to a 50-50 split in the purse with 'nothing getting in its way', according to promoter Frank Warren.

Fans are wondering when and where will the fight happen. Find out more details on the upcoming boxing match below.