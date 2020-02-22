What song did Tyson Fury use for his ring walk before his second fight with Deontay Wilder?

Wilder vs Fury: Tyson Fury ring walk music. Picture: Getty

The 31-year-old boxer previously used GALA's 'Freed From Desire' before his previous fight with Deontay Wilder back in 2018.

When Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury first fought back in December 2018, there were absolute scenes and the fight went down in history after the two brilliant undefeated Heavyweight champions put on a fight to remember which was controversially scored as a draw by the judges.

With another huge fight between Wilder and Fury set for 22nd February 2020 in Las Vegas, will this rematch live up to the hype of the first battle between these two giants?

Tyson Fury fights Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

One thing you can be sure of is that Tyson Fury's ring walk will be a massive moment in the night and he's been known to wear an extravagant costume in the past as he makes his way to the ring. But what music will Tyson Fury walk out to during his ring walk and will it be something he's used before?

What is Tyson Fury's ring walk music in his rematch against Deontay Wilder?

Tyson Fury doesn't usually use the same theme music when he walks out into the ring before his fights, but he always chooses something memorable.

In fights against previous opponents, Tyson Fury has used Afroman’s 'Because I Got High', T.I. and Rihanna’s 'Live Your Life' and Randy Travis’ 'I’m Gonna Have A Little Talk With Jesus' for his ring walk music, however he got the crowd going with a UK classic at his last fight with Deontay Wilder.

GALA’s 'Freed From Desire' was his ring walk music against Wilder back in 2018 and with the chant of "Fury's on fire" following The Gypsy King to every fight he faces now, could he use the same song this time around?

