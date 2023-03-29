Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Fight: How to Watch, Livestream, Tickets & More
29 March 2023, 12:36
Here's everything you need to know about Anthony Joshua's upcoming fight.
Anthony Joshua is ready to fight this weekend against Jermaine Jackson, in a move that he declares he'll retire if he loses the battle.
He is returning to the ring for the first time since losing to Oleksandr Usyk, and is seeking his first professional win since 2020 in the upcoming match.
So, who is Jermaine Franklin? How can I get tickets for the match? Here's all we know about the upcoming fight between AJ and Franklin.
-
When is Anthony Joshua's fight against Jermaine Franklin?
The hotly-anticipated fight is this Saturday, April 1st at the O2 Arena in London.
This fight is a 12-round Heavyweight battle, and Joshua has a 7-0 record at the O2 Arena.
-
When does the fight start and how can I get tickets?
The undercard is set to get underway at 6pm, with the main event expected at around 10:30pm.
As the event is taking place in the UK, all times are GMT.
Tickets for the event can be bought here.
-
Where can I watch AJ's fight on Livestream?
AJ vs Jermaine Franklin will be shown live on DAZN with coverage beginning at 7pm.
Subscriptions to the site are £9.99 a month.
-
Who is Jermaine Franklin?
Jermaine Franklin is a 29-year-old American heavyweight boxer.
He stands at 6'2 and has participated in 22 bouts of fights.
The boxer boasts a 21-1 professional record with 14 of those wins coming by way of knockout.
-
What has Anthony Joshua said about the fight?
AJ has sparked conversation after revealing that he will retire if he loses the fight against opponent Jermaine Franklin.
"I will. I will retire if I lose. I'm not here to battle people. If people want me to retire I will retire," he told MailOnline.
"I'm not going to fight if people don't want me too. It's not even about the money. It's about the competitor in you. That's what's important."