What song will Anthony Joshua use for his ring walk before Oleksandr Usyk fight?
24 September 2021, 18:09
Anthony Joshua has teamed up with his musician cousin, Maulo, for his walk out song. Here's everything you need to know about the track.
Anthony Joshua will be stepping into the ring to fight Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday 25th September.
The fight between the British undefeated heavyweight boxer and Ukrainian's undisputed cruiserweight champion will take place at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Here's what we know about Anthony Joshua's ring walk song.
What song will Anthony Joshua walk out to?
Anthony Joshua will be walking out to his cousin's track before his fight against Oleksandr Usyk.
The professional boxer teamed up with his cousin – who is a rising star musician, Maulo.
The pair worked together to create the ultimate walkout song, intended to mentally prepare Joshua for the fight.
The song, named Ambitions, has been particularly made to put AJ in the correct mindset for the lead up to the fight.
Maulo is close to AJ, which has allowed him to get beneath the surface and understand his pre-fight mindset.
How can I listen to the song?
Maulo's song Ambitions is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.
See the lyrics to the Maulo 'Ambitions' below:
Ever blazing ever blazing yeah
listen
Say It’s Maulo yeh
And you
And you know this already yeahTill amExtra large in the game like AJ
Let the people know se I’m major
If I fail today I’m gon rise again
I ain’t gonna stop I ain’t giving upAm Extra large in the game like AJ
Let the people know se I’m major
If fail today Im gon rise again
I ain’t gonna I ain’t gonna stopSee
I hustle and I grind hard
Never watching next man
If I fail today
Tomorrow
I’ll get a next chance
Nothing they can put me through in life
That can break man
See, I’ve been through it all
And I know se
Elevation is a must
It’s not a joke
I’m way too heavy in the game
they can’t hold me down
For ever giving the smoke
I ain’t gnna stop till I get to the top
Listen.Extra large in the game like AJ
Let the people know se I’m major
If I fail today I’m gon rise again
I ain’t gnna stop I ain’t giving upAm Extra large in the game like AJ
Let the people know se I’m major
If I fail today Im gon rise again
I ain’t gonna I ain’t gonna stopAm extra large in the game like AJ
Let the people know se, I’m major
If I fail today , I’m gna rise again
I ain’t gnna stop I ain’t giving upI’m extra large in the game like AJ
Let the people know se I’m major
And if I fail today I’m gon rise again
I ain’t gnna stop
Going straight to the topAmbition as a ridda
Legendary fighter
Thinking you can stop me
Better pipe down
Somedays are rough
Yeah
Somedays are tough
But through it all
See I never backed down
Dedicated to the game I don’t feel no pain
Tell em I ain’t come here to play
Motivated
Then I demonstratedSit back and watch me display
As I knock them down
Line em up
We gon run em out
Up and at them
We gon knock them down
They can’t stop me now
See I’m way too heavy
You can’t hold me down
Heart of a lion
Stop me how
Tell em pass me the crownWatch em sing it loudYeah ehextra large in the game like AJ
Let the people know se, I’m major
If I fail today , I’m gna rise again
I ain’t gnna stop I ain’t giving upI’m extra large in the game like AJ
Let the people know se I’m major
And if I fail today I’m gon rise again
I ain’t gnna stop
Going straight to the top