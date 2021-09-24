What song will Anthony Joshua use for his ring walk before Oleksandr Usyk fight?

24 September 2021, 18:09

What song will Anthony Joshua use for his ring walk before Oleksandr Usyk fight? Picture: Getty

Anthony Joshua has teamed up with his musician cousin, Maulo, for his walk out song. Here's everything you need to know about the track.

Anthony Joshua will be stepping into the ring to fight Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday 25th September.

The fight between the British undefeated heavyweight boxer and Ukrainian's undisputed cruiserweight champion will take place at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here's what we know about Anthony Joshua's ring walk song.

  1. What song will Anthony Joshua walk out to?

    Anthony Joshua will be walking out to his cousin's track before his fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

    The professional boxer teamed up with his cousin – who is a rising star musician, Maulo.

    The pair worked together to create the ultimate walkout song, intended to mentally prepare Joshua for the fight.

    The song, named Ambitions, has been particularly made to put AJ in the correct mindset for the lead up to the fight.

    Maulo is close to AJ, which has allowed him to get beneath the surface and understand his pre-fight mindset.

  2. How can I listen to the song?

    Maulo's song Ambitions is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

    See the lyrics to the Maulo 'Ambitions' below:

    Ever blazing ever blazing yeah
    listen
    Say It’s Maulo yeh
    And you
    And you know this already yeahTill amExtra large in the game like AJ
    Let the people know se I’m major
    If I fail today I’m gon rise again
    I ain’t gonna stop I ain’t giving upAm Extra large in the game like AJ
    Let the people know se I’m major
    If fail today  Im gon rise again
    I ain’t gonna I ain’t gonna stopSee
    I hustle and I grind hard
    Never watching next man
    If I fail today
    Tomorrow
    I’ll get a next chance
    Nothing they can put me through in life
    That can break man
    See, I’ve been through it all
    And I know se
    Elevation is a must
    It’s not a joke
    I’m way too heavy in the game
    they can’t hold me down
    For ever giving the smoke
    I ain’t gnna stop till I get to the top
    Listen.Extra large in the game like AJ
    Let the people know se I’m major
    If I fail today I’m gon rise again
    I ain’t gnna stop I ain’t giving upAm Extra large in the game like AJ
    Let the people know se I’m major
    If I fail today Im gon rise again
    I ain’t gonna I ain’t gonna stopAm extra large in the game like AJ
    Let the  people know se, I’m major
    If I fail today , I’m gna rise again
    I ain’t gnna stop I ain’t giving upI’m extra large in the game like AJ
    Let the people know se I’m major
    And if I fail today I’m gon rise again
    I ain’t gnna stop
    Going straight to the topAmbition as a ridda
    Legendary fighter
    Thinking you can stop me
    Better pipe down
    Somedays are rough
    Yeah
    Somedays are tough
    But through it all
    See I never backed down
    Dedicated to the game I don’t feel no pain
    Tell em I ain’t come here to play
    Motivated
    Then I demonstratedSit back and watch me display
    As I knock them down
    Line em up
    We gon run em out
    Up and at them
    We gon knock them down
    They can’t stop me now
    See I’m way too heavy
    You can’t hold me down
    Heart of a lion
    Stop me how
    Tell em pass me the crownWatch em sing it loudYeah ehextra large in the game like AJ
    Let the people know se, I’m major
    If I fail today , I’m gna rise again
    I ain’t gnna stop I ain’t giving upI’m extra large in the game like AJ
    Let the people know se I’m major
    And if I fail today I’m gon rise again
    I ain’t gnna stop
    Going straight to the top

