What song will Anthony Joshua use for his ring walk before Oleksandr Usyk fight?

How can I listen to the song?

Maulo's song Ambitions is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

See the lyrics to the Maulo 'Ambitions' below:

Ever blazing ever blazing yeah

listen

Say It’s Maulo yeh

And you

And you know this already yeahTill amExtra large in the game like AJ

Let the people know se I’m major

If I fail today I’m gon rise again

I ain’t gonna stop I ain’t giving upAm Extra large in the game like AJ

Let the people know se I’m major

If fail today Im gon rise again

I ain’t gonna I ain’t gonna stopSee

I hustle and I grind hard

Never watching next man

If I fail today

Tomorrow

I’ll get a next chance

Nothing they can put me through in life

That can break man

See, I’ve been through it all

And I know se

Elevation is a must

It’s not a joke

I’m way too heavy in the game

they can’t hold me down

For ever giving the smoke

I ain’t gnna stop till I get to the top

Listen.Extra large in the game like AJ

Let the people know se I’m major

If I fail today I’m gon rise again

I ain’t gnna stop I ain’t giving upAm Extra large in the game like AJ

Let the people know se I’m major

If I fail today Im gon rise again

I ain’t gonna I ain’t gonna stopAm extra large in the game like AJ

Let the people know se, I’m major

If I fail today , I’m gna rise again

I ain’t gnna stop I ain’t giving upI’m extra large in the game like AJ

Let the people know se I’m major

And if I fail today I’m gon rise again

I ain’t gnna stop

Going straight to the topAmbition as a ridda

Legendary fighter

Thinking you can stop me

Better pipe down

Somedays are rough

Yeah

Somedays are tough

But through it all

See I never backed down

Dedicated to the game I don’t feel no pain

Tell em I ain’t come here to play

Motivated

Then I demonstratedSit back and watch me display

As I knock them down

Line em up

We gon run em out

Up and at them

We gon knock them down

They can’t stop me now

See I’m way too heavy

You can’t hold me down

Heart of a lion

Stop me how

Tell em pass me the crownWatch em sing it loudYeah ehextra large in the game like AJ

Let the people know se, I’m major

If I fail today , I’m gna rise again

I ain’t gnna stop I ain’t giving upI’m extra large in the game like AJ

Let the people know se I’m major

And if I fail today I’m gon rise again

I ain’t gnna stop

Going straight to the top