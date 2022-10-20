Akon roasted for Turkey hair transplant and is dubbed 'Lego man'

20 October 2022, 12:38

Akon revealed that he travelled to Turkey to undergo a hair transplant in order to restore his hairline.

Singer Akon has revealed that he travelled to Turkey to undergo hair transplant surgery after struggling with a receding hairline.

The 'Beautiful' singer spent $7500 on his surgery in the European country, which is known for its well-priced surgical procedures.

However, fans have been roasting Akon over his new hairline, and some have even dubbed him 'the lego man' as well as saying he should have 'asked for his money back'.

Akon's new hairline has been causing fans to roast him.
Akon's new hairline has been causing fans to roast him. Picture: Getty Images

In a recent podcast interview with Bootleg Kev, the singer admitted that he is happy with the result despite the painful procedure and says that "it looks amazing" in regards to his new locks.

He went on to say that Turkey is known for "two things" - hair and teeth, as he responded that "They're really good on both."

Fans have however been clowning the singer for his new hairline and did not hold back as they memed the singer by editing his hair.

Akon luckily found the jokes funny, and said "Yo this hairline challenge is the funniest s**t I've ever seen. You guys got me rolling!!"

The singer has hit headlines recently after admitting to use his brother as a body double to perform when he couldn't make a show.

Fans carried on the jokes and responded: "Is this Akon or Bkon", in response to the brother body double saga, as his brother's name is Bu and has been dubbed 'Bkon'.

