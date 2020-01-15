Akon builds his own city in Senegal called 'Akon City'

Akon is building his own city in Senegal. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Rapper Akon has met with the President of Senegal to finalise the agreement to build his own city in Senegal, called 'Akon City'.

Rapper-Businessman Akon has officially created a city in Senegal named after him. The city, named "Akon City" is in his the rapper and entrepreneur tweeted Monday that he had finalized the agreement for the new city.

Back in 2018, Akon, who is of Senegalese descent, announced plans for the futuristic "Crypto city" claiming that the city would be built on a 2,000-acre land. The deal has been sealed and the permission has been granted by the President of Senegal, Macky Sall.

The "Smack That" rapper also said the new city would also trade exclusively in his own digital cash currency "AKoin".

On Monday (Jan 13) Akon took to Twitter and wrote "Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future".

Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future pic.twitter.com/dsoYpmjnpf — AKON (@Akon) January 13, 2020

The new city's official website previously stated it would be a five-minute drive from the West African state's new international airport.

The city will supposedly be the first ever to run on 100% renewable energy, and will be built in phases over the next 10 years.

The 46-year-old rapper has pictured the city being like a real-life Wakanda - fictional nation at the heart of Marvel’s Black Panther.

In November last year, Akon revealed the city would run completely on renewable energy and have it's own airport.

During the interview with Nick Cannon, Akon revealed that construction began in March 2019 and would take a decade to complete, where stage two would begin in 2025.

In the same interview he also unveiled his plans for his Akoin cryptocurrency, which would act as "Akon City's" primary currency. See full interview above.