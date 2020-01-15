Akon builds his own city in Senegal called 'Akon City'

15 January 2020, 14:11

Akon is building his own city in Senegal
Akon is building his own city in Senegal. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Rapper Akon has met with the President of Senegal to finalise the agreement to build his own city in Senegal, called 'Akon City'.

Rapper-Businessman Akon has officially created a city in Senegal named after him. The city, named "Akon City" is in his the rapper and entrepreneur tweeted Monday that he had finalized the agreement for the new city.

Akon Praises Tekashi 6ix9ine For “Telling The Truth” Despite Snitching Criticism

Back in 2018, Akon, who is of Senegalese descent, announced plans for the futuristic "Crypto city" claiming that the city would be built on a 2,000-acre land. The deal has been sealed and the permission has been granted by the President of Senegal, Macky Sall.

The "Smack That" rapper also said the new city would also trade exclusively in his own digital cash currency "AKoin".

On Monday (Jan 13) Akon took to Twitter and wrote "Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future".

The new city's official website previously stated it would be a five-minute drive from the West African state's new international airport.

The city will supposedly be the first ever to run on 100% renewable energy, and will be built in phases over the next 10 years.

The 46-year-old rapper has pictured the city being like a real-life Wakanda - fictional nation at the heart of Marvel’s Black Panther.

In November last year, Akon revealed the city would run completely on renewable energy and have it's own airport.

During the interview with Nick Cannon, Akon revealed that construction began in March 2019 and would take a decade to complete, where stage two would begin in 2025.

In the same interview he also unveiled his plans for his Akoin cryptocurrency, which would act as "Akon City's" primary currency.  See full interview above.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Akon News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Post Malone "pretending to be Future" according to Charlamagne Tha God

Post Malone is "pretending to be Future" says Charlamagne Tha God
Bhad Bhabie issues statement on why she's quitting social media

Bhad Bhabie quits social media after racism and cultural appropriation claims
Tekashi 6ix9ine asks to move jails over safety fears

Tekashi 6ix9ine asks to serve sentence at home amid fears for his safety in jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tyga has responded to Eve Gale's claims they exchanged flirty messages

Tyga trolls Love Island twin Eve Gale after she claims he slid in her DMs

Trending

Shaughna Phillips joined a fire safety team just weeks after the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips worked in a fire safety team after the Grenfell Tower disaster
Nick Cannon disses Eminem's fans on new song

Eminem fans slammed by Nick Cannon in punchy new diss track

Eminem

Lil Pump suggests he doesn't shower and fans react on Twitter

Lil Pump trolled by fans after implying he doesn't shower daily
Yewande said she'd consider going on a date with Love Island 2020's Mike if he stops moving mad.

Love Island's Yewande says she'd "think about dating" 2020 hopeful Mike after he shoots his shot
50 Cent trolls Power fans after they criticise the latest episode of season 6

50 Cent trolls Power season six fans after new episode backlash: "next week's worst"

50 Cent