Tekashi 6ix9ine and Akon shock fans with 'Locked Up Part 2'

Tekashi 6ix9ine teams up with Akon to record new music. Picture: Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine was spotted in the studio with Akon recording a 2020 version of one of his most iconic songs.

When Tekashi 6ix9ine was in jail serving his 24 month sentence after controversially cooperating with the police, Akon spoke to us about 6ix9ine and praised him for "telling the truth".

Now, as 6ix9ine serves the final few months of his sentence in home confinement, Akon has been spotted with the rainbow-haired rapper recording a 2020 version of his hit song 'Locked Up'.

Akon has recorded a new version of 'Locked Up' with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Picture: Getty

'Locked Up' was the song that put Akon on the map and thrust him into the mainstream Hip Hop spotlight and now it seems he's giving 6ix9ine permission to make a part 2.

Alongside the video on his Instagram, Teakshi 6ix9ine wrote, 'OCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE 💿💿💿 THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY 🔥🔥🔥 @akon 💛💚💙💜❤️🧡🖤'

Lyrics from Tekashi 6ix9ine's new version of 'Locked Up' hear him sing, "Fighting with these demon, barely even eating, barely even sleeping, this s**t got me tweaking, fighting with my lawyers for a better offer, just wanna see my daughter"

Akon originally released 'Locked Up' back in 2004 and it appeared on his debut solo album 'Trouble', which was a huge hit around the world.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been teasing new music whilst he serves out his sentence in home confinement, having already released the song 'GOOBA' which became a massive hit upon release.

Rumours have also been circulating in recent weeks that Nicki Minaj has secretly recorded a new song with Tekashi 6ix9ine, but we're yet to see whether there's any truth to that rumour.

