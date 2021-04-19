AJ Tracey announces his 'Flu Game' tour dates

AJ Tracey 'Flu Game' tour: Dates, locations, tickets, venues & more

The West London rapper has revealed his 'Flu Game' tour dates and venues.

AJ Tracey blew fans away with his sophomore album 'Flu Game', which he released last Friday (Apr 16).

The West London rapper returned to social media, teasing a potential upcoming tour, where he will perform his new songs from his 16-track album.

On Monday (Apr 19) The "Anxious" rapper took to Twitter with a video of a fake 'Revenge Athletic' TV news report, which showed an image of the 02 area in Greenwich.

The news flash caption read "London The 02. AJ Tracey. Live at the 02" as the venue was depicted on the fake TV screen.

i feel like i should announce a tour 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xZbbp4rbLI — aj (@ajtracey) April 18, 2021

AJ Tracey tweeted "i feel like i should announce a tour" with a thinking face emoji, along with the video.

The rapper's fans replied to the tweet with excitement. Fans from all over the world begged AJ Tracey to come and perform in their city.

One fan wrote "come to ireland pleaseeeee", while another added "Come to New Zealand

@ajtracey".

AJ Tracey's fans from London were happy to see that he chose the 02 Arena as a venue on the tour.

One fan wrote "O2 arena is it" while another wrote "Cant argue with that logic" with a goat (greatest of all time) emoji.

FLU GAME MY 2ND ALBUM OUT NOW ! https://t.co/v726jxXKsx pic.twitter.com/zN1LS672lJ — aj (@ajtracey) April 15, 2021

On AJ Tracey's new album ‘Flu Game’, he bills himself as the Jordan of UK rap, with the whole aesthetic being based around baskbetll.

The rapper pulled in features from America and Canada such as NAV (‘Kukoč’), T-Pain (‘Summertime Shootout’) and Kehlani (‘Coupé’).

He also collaborated with other talented UK artists Digga D (on ‘Bringing It Back’), Mabel (‘West Ten’) and MoStack (‘Dinner Guest’).

Fans are excited to see which artists the star will bring on stage with him during his forthcoming tour.