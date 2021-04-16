AJ Tracey pays tribute to DMX in 'Little More Love' music video

AJ Tracey pays tribute to DMX in 'Little More Love' music video. Picture: YouTube/Getty

The New York rap legend died earlier this month following a heart attack.

AJ Tracey has paid tribute to the late DMX in the music video for his new single 'Little More Love'.

The West London rapper, 27, left a heartfelt message at the end of the music video reading, "In loving memory of DMX. Thank you for everything."

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 50 after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his home a week prior.

AJ Tracey left a heartfelt message at the end of the music video reading, "In loving memory of DMX. Thank you for everything.". Picture: YouTube

He was rushed to White Plains Hospital, New York, where he remained in a critical condition until his death.

Reports claimed that the heart attack may have resulted from a drug overdose, but this has not been confirmed.

His passing sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community, with tributes pouring in from fans and celebrities alike. AJ Tracey tweeted after the news broke, "RIP DMX ! one of my biggest inspirations... thank you for everything."

He added in another tweet, "DMX had a big part to play in making def jam what it is today, I hope they give that mans family his masters."

RIP DMX ! one of my biggest inspirations... thank you for everything 🖤🕊😢 — aj (@ajtracey) April 9, 2021

DMX had a big part to play in making def jam what it is today, I hope they give that mans family his masters — aj (@ajtracey) April 9, 2021

Following his death, DMX's family said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days."

A week after his passing, his family spoke out addressed rumours that scammers were falsely claiming to be raising funds for the rapper's funeral.

"There have been a few rumours following our loved one, Earl Simmons', passing that we'd like to clear up," the family of the rapper said in a statement.

"No one has bought Earl's masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl's funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements," the statement concludes.

The first part of the statement addresses the speculation that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were purchasing DMX's master recordings for $10 million.