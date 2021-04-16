AJ Tracey 'Little More Love' lyrics meaning explained
16 April 2021, 09:54
What are the lyrics to 'Little More Love' by AJ Tracey and what do they mean?
AJ Tracey has dropped his sophomore album Flu Game today (16 Apr.) and it's full to the brim will bangers - in particular, his new single 'Little More Love'.
The catchy club hit is an instant winner, and the music video is a movie. The London rapper also pays tribute to the late DMX at the end of the video, which heavily features AJ's Revenge Athletic apparel range.
So, what do the lyrics to 'Little More Love' really mean?
My brothers are getting by, we don't struggle anymore - Through his killer independent music career, AJ has managed to reap the rewards for not only himself, but his friends as well. They're all living comfortably.
I need that love that's like a tower, don't hold back or be frigid - AJ is saying he wants a love that is all encompassing, not one that feels distant or lacking in warmth.
Got God, so we don't walk with a vest - Here, AJ suggests that he's protecting by his faith, so he doesn't need to worry about using any other means of defence.
My name's Ché, the revolution leader from west / So I levelled up and got Guevara inked on my chest - AJ Tracey's real name is Ché Wolton Grant, and he was raised in West London's Ladbroke Grove. In this lyric, AJ references Che Guevara, the famous Argentine Marxist and revolutionary he was named after. AJ draws comparisons between himself and Guevara, who was a major figure of the Cuban Revolution.
Changed how we do it, went platinum with no deal - A number of AJ Tracey's singles have achieved Platinum status, including 'Ladbroke Grove', 'Butterflies', 'Rain' and 'Dinner Guest'. He's an independent artist, meaning he's not signed to a record label.
Check out the lyrics to 'Little More Love' by AJ Tracey below:
[Chorus]
My soul's getting tired always runnin' from the law
My brothers are getting by, we don't struggle anymore
If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more
If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more
My soul's getting tired always runnin' from the law
My brothers are getting by, we don't struggle anymore
If you love me how you love me, then love mе a little more
If you love mе how you love me, then love me a little more
[Verse 1]
They might love you for an hour, then they'll change in a minute
I need that love that's like a tower, don't hold back or be frigid
I had a dream that I got locked, she never came for a visit
People claim their love's eternal, but I'm questioning "Is it?"
My diamonds milly rock, but they're on molly rock
This Scotti got me noddin' off, this s**t is poppin' off
We make the beef a stroganoff, won't take another loss
I'm duckin' from these Babylon, I keep the battle on
Go home and stick the kettle on, don't take my kettle off
My paigons wanna settle off, I'm good, you're better off
We switch and turned the metal on, we make the weather strong
They try, but they won't get along, go make a better song
[Chorus]
My soul's getting tired always runnin' from the law
My brothers are getting by, we don't struggle anymore
If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more
If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more
My soul's getting tired always runnin' from the law
My brothers are getting by, we don't struggle anymore
If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more
If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more
[Verse 2]
I keep my circle A1 as tight, my n***as knows what's best
Got God, so we don't walk with a vest
My name's Ché, the revolution leader from west
So I levelled up and got Guevara inked on my chest
And I'm from Trinidad, my fam are big and bad
Get busy, we ain't kicking back
Lick shots, we're licking back
The oppers, I ain't into that, reload, get rid of that
It's New York on my fitted hat, we smoke gorilla pack
And in the ends, it pops off, parties get's locked off
Barrels are lock stocked, cruisin' in the drop top
I got a point to prove, that's for real
Changed how we do it, went platinum with no deal
[Chorus]
My soul's getting tired always runnin' from the law
My brothers are getting by, we don't struggle anymore
If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more
If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more
My soul's getting tired always runnin' from the law
My brothers are getting by, we don't struggle anymore
If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more
If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more
[Outro]
Yoz, what you tellin' me?