AJ Tracey 'Little More Love' lyrics meaning explained

AJ Tracey 'Little More Love' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to 'Little More Love' by AJ Tracey and what do they mean?

AJ Tracey has dropped his sophomore album Flu Game today (16 Apr.) and it's full to the brim will bangers - in particular, his new single 'Little More Love'.

The catchy club hit is an instant winner, and the music video is a movie. The London rapper also pays tribute to the late DMX at the end of the video, which heavily features AJ's Revenge Athletic apparel range.

So, what do the lyrics to 'Little More Love' really mean?

My brothers are getting by, we don't struggle anymore - Through his killer independent music career, AJ has managed to reap the rewards for not only himself, but his friends as well. They're all living comfortably.

I need that love that's like a tower, don't hold back or be frigid - AJ is saying he wants a love that is all encompassing, not one that feels distant or lacking in warmth.

Got God, so we don't walk with a vest - Here, AJ suggests that he's protecting by his faith, so he doesn't need to worry about using any other means of defence.

My name's Ché, the revolution leader from west / So I levelled up and got Guevara inked on my chest - AJ Tracey's real name is Ché Wolton Grant, and he was raised in West London's Ladbroke Grove. In this lyric, AJ references Che Guevara, the famous Argentine Marxist and revolutionary he was named after. AJ draws comparisons between himself and Guevara, who was a major figure of the Cuban Revolution.

Changed how we do it, went platinum with no deal - A number of AJ Tracey's singles have achieved Platinum status, including 'Ladbroke Grove', 'Butterflies', 'Rain' and 'Dinner Guest'. He's an independent artist, meaning he's not signed to a record label.

AJ Tracey dropped his sophomore album 'Flu Game' in April 2021. Picture: Getty

Check out the lyrics to 'Little More Love' by AJ Tracey below:

[Chorus]

My soul's getting tired always runnin' from the law

My brothers are getting by, we don't struggle anymore

If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more

If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more

My soul's getting tired always runnin' from the law

My brothers are getting by, we don't struggle anymore

If you love me how you love me, then love mе a little more

If you love mе how you love me, then love me a little more



[Verse 1]

They might love you for an hour, then they'll change in a minute

I need that love that's like a tower, don't hold back or be frigid

I had a dream that I got locked, she never came for a visit

People claim their love's eternal, but I'm questioning "Is it?"

My diamonds milly rock, but they're on molly rock

This Scotti got me noddin' off, this s**t is poppin' off

We make the beef a stroganoff, won't take another loss

I'm duckin' from these Babylon, I keep the battle on

Go home and stick the kettle on, don't take my kettle off

My paigons wanna settle off, I'm good, you're better off

We switch and turned the metal on, we make the weather strong

They try, but they won't get along, go make a better song



[Chorus]

My soul's getting tired always runnin' from the law

My brothers are getting by, we don't struggle anymore

If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more

If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more

My soul's getting tired always runnin' from the law

My brothers are getting by, we don't struggle anymore

If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more

If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more

[Verse 2]

I keep my circle A1 as tight, my n***as knows what's best

Got God, so we don't walk with a vest

My name's Ché, the revolution leader from west

So I levelled up and got Guevara inked on my chest

And I'm from Trinidad, my fam are big and bad

Get busy, we ain't kicking back

Lick shots, we're licking back

The oppers, I ain't into that, reload, get rid of that

It's New York on my fitted hat, we smoke gorilla pack

And in the ends, it pops off, parties get's locked off

Barrels are lock stocked, cruisin' in the drop top

I got a point to prove, that's for real

Changed how we do it, went platinum with no deal



[Chorus]

My soul's getting tired always runnin' from the law

My brothers are getting by, we don't struggle anymore

If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more

If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more

My soul's getting tired always runnin' from the law

My brothers are getting by, we don't struggle anymore

If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more

If you love me how you love me, then love me a little more



[Outro]

Yoz, what you tellin' me?