AJ Tracey new album 2021: release date, tracklist, songs & more
21 January 2021, 17:15 | Updated: 21 January 2021, 17:17
The Ladbroke Grove rapper is returning with his sophomore album.
After achieving huge success with his self-titled debut album, AJ Tracey is delivering the goods once again after confirming the completion of his second record.
The London-born rapper took over the airwaves in 2019 with his monster hit 'Ladbroke Grove', and is somewhat of a collaboration king thanks to songs like 'Butterflies', 'Rain', 'Dinner Guest', 'Kiss and Tell' and 'West Ten'.
In November 2020, AJ dropped Secure the Bag! 2, the follow-up EP to 2017's fan favourite Secure the Bag! - could he be giving fans a taster of what's to come on the new album?
Here's what we know so far.
-
When will it be released?
In January 2021, AJ Tracey confirmed he had finished his second album.
He wrote on Instagram, "finished my album last night," as a flurry of fans flocked to the comments asking for more details.
An official release date is yet to be confirmed.
-
What is it called?
AJ Tracey hasn't announced the title of his second album yet.
His first album was self-titled, while his previous projects include: The Front (2015), Alex Moran (2015), AJ's Stocking Filler (2015), Lil Tracey (2016), Secure the Bag! (2017), Secure the Bag! 2 (2020).
-
What songs are on it?
No songs have been confirmed on AJ Tracey's second album.
Following the release of his debut album, AJ released a string of singles including 'Cat Pack', 'Floss', 'Kiss and Tell', 'Rain', 'Dinner Guest' and 'West Ten'.
He also featured on Headie One's single 'Ain't It Different' alongside Stormzy, taken from Headie's 2020 album EDNA.
-
Who features on it?
No features have been confirmed on AJ Tracey's second album.
His first record featured mainly solo efforts, with the exception of 'Butterflies' with Not3s, 'Necklace' with Jay Critch and 'Nothing But Net' with Giggs.
The deluxe version of the album included more features, including 'Floss' with MoStack and Not3s, 'Halloween' with Young Adz, 'Zelda' with SahBabii and SAFE. It also featured a remix of 'Butterflies' with Popcaan.
Since then, AJ has also worked with Slowthai ('Graveyard Shift'), Skepta ('Kiss and Tell'), Aitch and Tay Keith ('Rain') and Mabel ('West Ten').
In the past he's worked with countless artists including Dave ('Thiago Silva'), Steel Banglez ('Fashion Week') and Jorja Smith, who produced backing vocals on 'Ladbroke Grove').
We'll have to wait and see to find out who's on the second album.
-
What does the album cover look like?
No album artwork for AJ Tracey's new album has been released yet.