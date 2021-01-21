AJ Tracey new album 2021: release date, tracklist, songs & more

AJ Tracey new album 2021: release date, tracklist, songs & more. Picture: Getty

The Ladbroke Grove rapper is returning with his sophomore album.

After achieving huge success with his self-titled debut album, AJ Tracey is delivering the goods once again after confirming the completion of his second record.

The London-born rapper took over the airwaves in 2019 with his monster hit 'Ladbroke Grove', and is somewhat of a collaboration king thanks to songs like 'Butterflies', 'Rain', 'Dinner Guest', 'Kiss and Tell' and 'West Ten'.

In November 2020, AJ dropped Secure the Bag! 2, the follow-up EP to 2017's fan favourite Secure the Bag! - could he be giving fans a taster of what's to come on the new album?

Here's what we know so far.

