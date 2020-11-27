AJ Tracey 'Secure The Bag 2': songs, tracklist, features & more

27 November 2020, 13:01 | Updated: 27 November 2020, 13:04

AJ Tracey 'Secure The Bag 2': songs, tracklist, features & more
AJ Tracey 'Secure The Bag 2': songs, tracklist, features & more. Picture: Getty

The rapper returns with the hotly-anticipated follow-up EP to 2017's Secure The Bag.

AJ Tracey has dropped his surprise EP Secure The Bag 2, the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to 2017's Secure The Bag.

The 'Ladbroke Grove' rapper teased the drop earlier this week, tweeting, "you wanted old aj you got it. don’t say i don’t do anything nice for you lot. STB!2 out now".

AJ Tracey's EP 'Secure The Bag 2' dropped on November 27th 2020.
AJ Tracey's EP 'Secure The Bag 2' dropped on November 27th 2020. Picture: AJ Tracey

Tracey announced that the EP, which features nine tracks, was dropping just hours before its release.

The EP's lead single, 'Graveyard Shift', features rapper slowthai and was produced by AJ's longtime collaborator Nyge ('Butterflies', 'Pasta', 'Alakazam', 'Rina').

See the tracklist below:

1. Yumeko
2. LA4AWEEK2 (Ft. Sloan Evans & Swoosh God)
3. Red & Green Lyrics
4. Graveyard Shift (Ft. ​slowthai)
5. Hikikomori
6. Blow My Phone
7. No Chucks
8. Triggered
9. Colombiana

The nine-track EP features production credits from his long-time collaborator Nyge, Keanu Beats and more.
The nine-track EP features production credits from his long-time collaborator Nyge, Keanu Beats and more. Picture: AJ Tracey

The record sees AJ return to his classic fast-paced style, and revealed to fans before its release that it would be more of the style of "old AJ". He even sampled the song 'Quarterback' from STB on new track 'Red & Green'.

He tweeted shortly after the EP's release, "yo its just a tape! for the original aj fans. tracks from different studios recorded in different years."

"if you dont like it? no worries... if you love it? great. not for charts or numbers. just for you lot".

