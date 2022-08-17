Aitch responds after iconic Manchester mural is painted over to promote his album

Aitch has promised to rectify the mistake after a mural in Manchester was painted over with an advertisement for Aitch's new album.

Aitch has addressed a mistake which meant an iconic mural of the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis in Manchester was painted over with an advert for Aitch's debut album.

The mural had been a favourite spot to pay tribute to Curtis, who committed suicide aged 23 in 1980 and was a Manchester local.

The rapper, also from Manchester, has promised to rectify the mistake and said he was unaware of the album adverts location.

I don't just choose locations for billboards, this is the first time I’ve seen it myself. Getting fixed as we speak https://t.co/590M7Y4RNl — Aitch (@OfficialAitch) August 16, 2022

The 'Baby' rapper retweeted an image of the mural being painted over, which is located in Manchester's Northern Quarter, and said he didn't know the location of the advert.

"I don’t just choose locations for billboards, this is the first time I’ve seen it myself. Getting fixed as we speak," he said.

Joy Division bassist Peter Hook acknowledged Aitch's apology to correct the mural and wrote: "Thank you @officialaitch great gesture".

In a separate tweet, the rapper explained that "It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork."

He continued: "this is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian."

The mural of Curtis was painted by Manchester street artist Aske P19 in 2020 to honour the late frontman of iconic band Joy Division.

Aitch has been busy promoting his debut album titled 'Close to Home', which is released this Friday.

He has already released songs '1989', 'Baby' and 'In Disguise' from the album, which features 13 new tracks from the Manchester rapper.

Among the features is another collaboration with AJ Tracey, a song with Ed Sheeran, and tracks with New Machine and Mastermind.