Adele fans raging after Hyde Park gig tickets are being resold at £7,500

Fans are left disappointed after ticket prices soar up to 12 times the original price on resale sites.

Adele fans are fuming after ticket prices for her first concert in five years, sold out within minutes.

The 33-year-old singer is set to play at British Summer Time festival next July, but fans who did not manage to get tickets are now being met with extortionate resale ticket prices.

Adele fans are fuming after resale ticket prices soar up to £7.500. Picture: Getty

The tickets were in such high demand, leaving many eager fans heartbroken after the tickets were snatched up by many people who aimed to resell the tickets.

Thousands of fans waited in a virtual queue for hours after tickets went on sale last week, but were left disappointed after not being able to get their hands on them.

Fans began resulting to resale sites, but noticed the prices were almost 12 times the original price.

The "Diamond tickets", which includes a seat in the VIP area of Hyde Park and early entry, were originally sold for £579, but are now being resold at £7,441 each.

Adele concert tickets are being sold for 12 times their original price on resale sites. Picture: Getty

General admission tickets were originally sold for £90.45, but are now being priced at £747 per ticket by resellers.

Concert organisers have warned fans to be cautious with purchasing resale tickets, as concert-goers could be refused entry or their tickets could be made invalid.

The 'Easy On Me' star has previously spoke out about ticket touts, saying her fans should be able to attend her shows without paying a lot of money.

Following the release of her five-time Grammy award-winning album, 25, Adele went with Twickets as the official resale partner for her concerts.

Adele will perform on Friday 1 July and Saturday 2 July at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Instagram/@adele

The move, which took place in 2016, was an attempt to stop secondary sites selling tickets to her shows at extortionate prices.

The sites statement wrote: "Adele ticket holders who can no longer attend a show may sell them on to other fans through Twickets at no more than the price they originally paid."

However, fans are yet to see the same measures being taken this year. See fans reactions to the ticket resale prices below.

If you multiply all of Adele’s album titles together, you get the price of the cheapest Hyde Park ticket. — RobG💙 (@robgrew) October 27, 2021

prayer circle:



🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯



🕯 Normal Ticket 🕯

Price for ADELE

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 — myr.wrld (@_maaayr) October 26, 2021

Wtf adele’s ticket price is on the roof — Wenwen (@callmewenwen) October 30, 2021

just saw the price of tickets for Adele at Hyde Park 😳 pic.twitter.com/bZt0URhzvh — 𝕢𝕦𝕚𝕟𝕔𝕖 (@Quincey_Bee) October 26, 2021

Hey @Adele @Ticketmaster @BSTHydePark what are you going to do about all these tickets being resold? Waited in a queue for half an hour to see there's no more tickets only to find out they're all being resold illegally at more than double the price #AdeleHydePark #adelepresale pic.twitter.com/QQ1nnucvf0 — Emma Day (@Eday2820) October 28, 2021