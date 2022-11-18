300 witnesses set to testify against Young Thug and Gunna's charges

18 November 2022, 16:44

Prosecutors are looking to call 'around 300' witnesses in the upcoming trial involving Yung Thug and Gunna.

Yung Thug and Gunna are set to have around 300 witnesses testifying against them as they go on trial for RICO charges.

The rappers have been in jail since May, and now have a trial date set for January.

The Atlanta rappers will be against 300 witnesses that could take months to complete.

Young Thug and Gunna's RICO charges and indictment explained

Yung Thug is currently in jail under RICO charges.
Yung Thug is currently in jail under RICO charges. Picture: Getty Images
Gunna at the Met Gala this year.
Gunna at the Met Gala this year. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

The pair are charged through the RICO act, which involves 35 crimes including murder, kidnapping, slavery, human smuggling and money-related crimes such as embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.

There has been concerns over witness intimidation as the two rapper's have repeatedly had their bond requests denied.

Yung Thug and Gunna are part of a 56-count indictment against their Young Slime Life (YSL) collective, who appeared in court via video for a pre-trial hearing in Georgia on Thursday (November 17).

Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely trolls Young Thug & Gunna over RICO indictment

The pair were both seen wearing jumpsuits from jail, where they have been in prison for six months.

The RICO act was passed in 1970 and was created to prosecute Mafia families and other crime organisations.

Those charged under the RICO Act can face a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of $250,000.

