300 witnesses set to testify against Young Thug and Gunna's charges

The rappers have been in jail since May, and now have a trial date set for January.

Young Thug and Gunna's RICO charges and indictment explained

Yung Thug is currently in jail under RICO charges. Picture: Getty Images

Gunna at the Met Gala this year. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

The pair are charged through the RICO act, which involves 35 crimes including murder, kidnapping, slavery, human smuggling and money-related crimes such as embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.

There has been concerns over witness intimidation as the two rapper's have repeatedly had their bond requests denied.

Yung Thug and Gunna are part of a 56-count indictment against their Young Slime Life (YSL) collective, who appeared in court via video for a pre-trial hearing in Georgia on Thursday (November 17).

The pair were both seen wearing jumpsuits from jail, where they have been in prison for six months.

The RICO act was passed in 1970 and was created to prosecute Mafia families and other crime organisations.

Those charged under the RICO Act can face a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of $250,000.