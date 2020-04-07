Who is rapper Dave's girlfriend?

Fans are asking whether rapper Dave has a girlfriend. Picture: Getty

UK rapper Dave recently sparked dating rumours after sharing photos of an alleged girlfriend on Instagram.

As one of the UK's most loved rappers, Dave has had a monumental rise on the last couple of years - from his iconic performance on stage at the BRITs 2020 to the release of his stunning debut album 'Psychodrama', this is truly Dave's time.

One question that people keep asking however is whether Dave, real name David Omoregie, has a girlfriend and if so who is he dating?

Dave sparked relatiosnhip rumours after sharing pictures of a woman named Besmira. Picture: Getty

Does rapper Dave have a girlfriend?

Dave has never spoken publicly about any relationships that he's currently in, however the Streatham rapper has been spotted with a number of ladies in recent months, sparking dating rumours each time.

The first time was following Dave's huge triumph at the 2020 BRIT Awards, where the 'Thiago Silva' rapper won 'Album Of The Year' and performed a breathtaking version of his track 'Black'.

Dave was spotted posting for photos with a woman named Eva after he and friends enjoyed an awards show afterparty at London's The Scotch of St James nightclub.

need a musician girlfriend that would be so epic — SANTAN (@Santandave1) May 20, 2016

Eva turned out j=to be one of Dave's friends and not his girlfriend, but that didn't stop rumours of another relationship sparking just a couple of months later.

Taking to his Instagram stories in April 2020, Dave shared a handful of photos of a woman reportedly named Besmira and wishing her a happy birthday.

Rumours quickly spread that 'Besmira' was Dave's girlfriend, however the 'Leslie' rapper has never confirmed the theories floating around the internet.

nah besmira is BEAUTIFUL idc what anyone has to say ... even if she is or isn’t dating dave... she is beautiful .... love her — claudia stephens stan (@ovenchippies) April 4, 2020

