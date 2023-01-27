ArrDee 'Loser' lyrics meaning revealed

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of Arrdee's latest track 'Loser'.

Arrdee is back with a bang with his first release of 2023 titled 'Loser' - which entails his come-up in the rap scene and addressing haters who bring him down.

The Brighton-born rapper speaks to a hater in this track but sees no effect of the hate and continues to rise above it.

Arrdee first teased the song on social media with the caption "1 Hit Wonder" - but judging by this tune, Arrdee is here to stay.

ArrDee & Aitch 'War' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of Arrdee's latest freestyle 'Loser'.

When’s He Gonna Lose? / How Much More Is He Gonna Do? / Why’s He Always Got A Point To Prove?

In these bars, Arrdee is echoing comments he has received as a result of his rap career. Notably, the quick succession of lyrics suggest that this hate towards the rapper is relentless as a result of his come up.

Why’s He Always Got A Point To Prove? - This suggests that he still feels 'new' to the scene and potentially feels like an impostor as he paves his way into the UK rap crowd.

Arrdee shows off the house he bought for his mum and says 'how mega grateful' he is

Little BTEC Aitch, at least Aitch is tall (Hah) / He ain't won no awards, can't wait to see an end to him

Arrdee often faces comparison to Manchester rapper Aitch, due to them being a similar age, look and similar come-ups in the industry.

However, Arrdee is defiant to pave his own path into the rap game, and shrugs off the intended insult as a "little BTEC Aitch."

The 20-year-old is still relatively new to the industry, and awards are likely to come his way soon.

Aitch and ArrDee: Why are the two rappers being compared?

Arrdee is making waves in the UK rap scene. Picture: Getty

Here are the full lyrics to Arrdee's 'Loser'.

F Jojo, Jojo..

F*ck I Keep Seein This Guy..

I’m Sick Of This Kid Bruv,

F*ckin Hate Him Bruv So Annoyin D*ckhead..

You Know What It Is?

It’s Like Hah..

What A Loser,

When’s He Gonna Lose?

How Much More Is He Gonna Do?

Why’s He Always Got A Point To Prove?

Like Have You Seen The Way He Moves?

Bruv He Is Gonna Lose Soon He Is A Loser,

Boy I Can’t Wait Until He Lose F*ckin Loser..

Anyone Could Do What He Do..

I Could Be In His Shoes,

It Wouldn’t Be An Issue..

Everybody Needs To Move On,

From This S*it You A Hater..

Always Winnin,

Like When’s He Gonna Lose?

Who Gassed This Kid To Think His Tracks Are Sick?

Give Him Plaques And Sh*t And Let It Mack So Lit..

He Wouldn’t Havе No Chicks Without That Blue Tick,

He Ain’t Bad He’s A P*ick And Hе’s Five Foot Six..

Always Breathin Down The Mic’ Every Time He Spits,

Proper Cringe To My Core Every Time He Talks..

Kind Of Kid Who Robs Stores Back In Primary School,

Little BTEC Aitch At Least Aitch Is Tall..

He Ain’t Won No Awards,

Can’t Wait To See An End To Him

Imagine Bein Friends With Him..

If I Was His Mate I’d Tell Him Straight,

You Ain’t Meant For This..

You’ve Had Your Little Shine Now..You Should Make Amends With It,

Gettin On My Last Nerve..

He Ain’t Got Bars,

He Just Parties In Glass Birds..Flies Round The World First-class

With His Dargs There..

Stays In The Charts Forever Thinkin He’s F*ckin Sick,

Little Pr*ck..

When’s He Gonna Lose?

How Much More Is He Gonna Do?

Why’s He Always Got A Point To Prove?

Like Have You Seen The Way He Moves?

Bruv He Is Gonna Lose Soon He Is A Loser,

Boy I Can’t Wait Until He Lose F*ckin Loser..

Anyone Could Do What He Do..I Could Be In His Shoes,

It Wouldn’t Be An Issue..

Everybody Needs To Move On From This Sh*t You A Hater..

Always Winnin Like When’s He Gonna Lose?

Little One Hit Wonder,

Extra Small Jumper..

How The Scene Let Him Cut Through Is A Blunder..

Chavvy As They Come,

Bet His Missus Is A M*nter..

And He Only Blew From The Magic That His Mum Done,

Only Went Viral Cause Of The Tiktoks..

Can’t Afford A Bust Down,

Look At His Wristwatch..He Ain’t Got Drip That’s,

Why His Top’s Always Ripped Off..

The Skinny Little Twig,

He Should Be Keepin That Sh*t On..My Girl Was Obsessed With Him,

So I Left Her..

Yeah Her Life’s Better Now,

But I Bet It Gets Worse..Hear Him In The Clubs And,

I Just Can’t Even Get Turned..

Nah I Weren’t Noddin’ My Head,

My Neck Hurts..Nah Don’t Follow The Kid,

It Pops Up..

Don’t Ask How I Know Where He Is Been,

I’m Just Smart..

And It’s Hard To Escape Him,

I Can’t Rate Him..

But He’s On All My Pages,

I Hate Him..What A Loser When’s He Gonna Lose?

How Much More Is He Gonna Do?

Why Is He Always Got A Point To Prove?

Like Have You Seen The Way He Moves?

Bruv He Is Gonna Lose Soon He Is A Loser,

Boy I Can’t Wait Until He Lose F*ckin Loser..

Anyone Could Do What He Do..I Could Be In His Shoes,

It Wouldn’t Be An Issue..

Everybody Needs To Move On ,

From This Sh*t You A Hater..

Always Winnin Like..

When’s He Gonna Lose?

Still Sh*t Though..