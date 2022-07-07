Arrdee shows off the house he bought for his mum and says 'how mega grateful' he is

The 19-year-old posted the news on Instagram after buying his mum a house thanks to his rapping success.

Arrdee has revealed that he has bought his mum a house thanks to his success as a rapper.

Arrdee showed off the impressive view in an Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

In a heartfelt caption, Arrdee has said that he "can't describe the feeling of how mega grateful I am for everyone who supported me, believed in the dream, streamed shared bought or just rocked with my wave."

He posted a video showing the outside and garden of the property, which has a sea view of what appears to be his hometown of Brighton.

Arrdee hails from Brighton and is known for songs such as 'Body' and 'War'. Picture: Instagram

The house is surrounded by trees and nature and looks secluded thanks to its positioning on a hill.

Arrdee previously worked at an Amazon warehouse before his music career took off thanks to songs such as 'Body', which catapulted him into stardom.

Referencing the track 'Body', Arrdee joked at the end of the caption by saying "have you seen the state of that garden".

Many musicians and friends congratulated the 'Oliver Twist' rapper, including A1 who said "Big movements 🐐🐐" and Top Boy actor Michael Ward who said "Biggggg. Congrats my broo 🙏🏾".

Congratulations to Arrdee!