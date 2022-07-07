Arrdee shows off the house he bought for his mum and says 'how mega grateful' he is

7 July 2022, 12:59

The 19-year-old posted the news on Instagram after buying his mum a house thanks to his rapping success.

Arrdee has revealed that he has bought his mum a house thanks to his success as a rapper.

The rapper, real name Riley Davies, has found success thanks to his songs like 'Oliver Twist' and 'War'.

He has now revealed that he has bought his mum a house, and has thanked fans for getting him to this position.

Who is ArrDee? Rapper's real name, age, girlfriend & Instagram revealed

Arrdee showed off the impressive view in an Instagram post
Arrdee showed off the impressive view in an Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

In a heartfelt caption, Arrdee has said that he "can't describe the feeling of how mega grateful I am for everyone who supported me, believed in the dream, streamed shared bought or just rocked with my wave."

He posted a video showing the outside and garden of the property, which has a sea view of what appears to be his hometown of Brighton.

ArrDee 'Come & Go' lyrics meaning explained

Arrdee hails from Brighton and is known for songs such as 'Body' and 'War'
Arrdee hails from Brighton and is known for songs such as 'Body' and 'War'. Picture: Instagram

The house is surrounded by trees and nature and looks secluded thanks to its positioning on a hill.

Arrdee previously worked at an Amazon warehouse before his music career took off thanks to songs such as 'Body', which catapulted him into stardom.

Referencing the track 'Body', Arrdee joked at the end of the caption by saying "have you seen the state of that garden".

Many musicians and friends congratulated the 'Oliver Twist' rapper, including A1 who said "Big movements 🐐🐐" and Top Boy actor Michael Ward who said "Biggggg. Congrats my broo 🙏🏾".

Congratulations to Arrdee!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul: Date, Location, Tickets

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight: everything we know about the boxing match so far
Kenneth Petty was sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced for failing to register as sex offender
North West called out the paparazzi at PFW

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West confronts paparazzi at Paris Fashion Week
Nick Cannon discusses his complex family as he expects ninth baby with fifth woman

Nick Cannon discusses his complex family and 'wants his children to be friends'

Trending

Tristan Thompson reportedly wants nothing more than to get back with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson ‘trying to win Khloe Kardashian back’ as she ‘moves on’ with new man
Kanye West reveals a Donda foam car concept

Kanye West reveals a Donda 'foam car' concept

Kanye West

Kim Kardashian fans left fans confused over her latest Photoshop fail

Kim Kardashian called out for ‘obvious’ Photoshop fail of kids’ clothes
Jhene Aiko children

Jhené Aiko children: How many does she have and who are the fathers of her children?

Jhene Aiko

Tristan Thompson was spotted getting close to a mystery woman in Vegas

Tristan Thompson spotted getting cosy with mystery woman in Vegas

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music