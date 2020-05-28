Tekashi 6ix9ine trolled for "making out with his dog" in video

The 'GOOBA' rapper was promoting his upcoming single 'TROLLZ' when this fans pointed out how close his French Bulldog got to his face.

Tekashi 6ix9ine raised a few eyebrows this week after fans accused him of "making out with his dog" during an Instagram video.

The 'GOOBA' rapper, 24, was busy promoting his upcoming single 'TROLLZ' - which was named after being the most-liked comment on one of 6ix9ine's previous posts - which has had its released date pushed back to June 5.

The rapper, 24, has had to push back the release of his new single 'TROLLZ' as the video wasn't ready yet. Picture: Instagram

"IM SORRRRRRRYYYYYY TROLLZ JUNE 5TH NO MORE CHANGING I PROMISE," he captioned the video, where he told fans the music video wouldn't be ready in time for its original release.

At one point during the video, 6ix9ine's French Bulldog tries to eat a piece of red candy out of the rapper's hand. "Papi, you can't eat this," he tells the dog before shoving it into his mouth.

His dog, however, followed the piece of candy and appeared to try to eat it out of 6ix9ine's rapidly chewing mouth, which looked - and sounded - decidedly gross on camera.

Fans thought Tekashi 6ix9ine was "making out with his dog" during the video. Picture: Instagram

"Or we not going to talk about him eating his dogs tongue," wrote one fan. "So we just gonna ignore the fact that he let the dog lick him in the mouth?" said another.

"So nobody saw him make out with his dog?" wrote one user, while another said, "the way he letting that dog lick the inside of his mouth just dont sit right wimme."

"First you have lip fillers and second you was making out wit your dog," said another user, in reference to the filter the rapper used on the video to make his eyes blue and lips plump and red.

Even 6ix9ine's own girlfriend Jade joined in on the trolling. "Babe is that my lipstick you got on?" she wrote in the comments section, while another user joked "what lipstick color is that".

Meanwhile, the 'DUMMY BOY' rapper will surely be hoping to reach the number one spot after his recent heated exchange with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber over their hit single 'Stuck with U', where he claimed they cheated their way to beat him.