Tekashi 6ix9ine's new song 'Trollz' named after most liked Instagram comment

Tekashi 6ix9ine names new song 'Trollz' after most liked Instagram comment. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine has revealed the name of his new song after naming it after his top Instagram comment.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been making plenty of noise on social media since he was released from jail and allowed to serve the rest of his 24-month sentence in home confinement.

Days after the 'GOOBA' rapper got into a heated exchange with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, 6ix9ine has now decided to name his next song after the top comment on his most recent Instagram post.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has named his new song 'Trollz' after most like Instagram comment. Picture: Getty

Writing on Instagram, 6ix9ine said, 'This Friday May 29th. New song. Most liked comment will be the song name.'

Of course fans made sure they took the opportunity to troll the rapper, who is known for his own trolling ways onlineand they posted a number of comments about the rapper being labelled a "snitch" by the likes of Snoop Dogg and other rappers.

Song title suggestions including 'The Snitcha', 'Snith 9ine' and 'Ratatouille' all received thousands of likes, but in the end it was 6ix9ine's own comment which was the most liked and became the name of the song.

The rapper asked fans whether 'Trollz' should be the new song title and it quickly picked up over 200,000 likes, so 'Trollz' will be the name of 6ix9ine's next song released on Friday 29th May.

Having recently revealed a new rainbow hairstyle, 6ix9ine was caught up in controversy as he was spotted filming videos at his home by a neighbour and his address was leaked online.

6ix9ine was then forced to move before he was then spotted at his new address and that was leaked online days later.

The 'Dummy Boy' star also became embroiled in a war of words with rapper Snoop Dogg and 6ix9ine leaked a video of Snoop allegedly cheating on his wife with Cellina Powell.

