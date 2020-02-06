Tekashi 6ix9ine 'prison escape' video leaves fans confused

6 February 2020, 12:27 | Updated: 6 February 2020, 12:41

A video reportedly showing rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine escaping from prison surfaced on social media and left fans asking a lot of questions.

'Dummy Boy' rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was recently sentenced to 24 months in prison following his 2018 arrest for racketeering and other charges, but in new Tekashi 6ix9ine news a video allegedly showing the rapper escaping from prison has surfaced online, just weeks after his girlfriend Jade shared a picture of the pair on Instagram.

The footage shows a man with brightly coloured hair dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit scaling a fence before running and it had been suggested that the footage was 6ix9ine escaping from prison.

Tekashi 6ix9ine escape hoax leaves fans confused
Tekashi 6ix9ine escape hoax leaves fans confused. Picture: Instagram

The footage saw fans take to social media to ask what was going on a question whether Tekashi 6ix9ine had actually escaped from prison, with one person writing 'did tekashi really escape prison??' whilst another added, 'Did tekashi six9 really escape lol, sorry to even ask'.

Whilst it's clear that if one of the world's most recognisable rappers had managed to escape prison there would be worldwide headlines, some people had clearly been convinced that it could be a possibility.

After some research, the sources of the clip was located and it's part of a YouTube video titled 'I HELPED 6IX9INE ESCAPE FROM JAIL! (The This Happens...)' posted by YouTuber Michael Luzzi.

The full video sees Luzzi explain, "We are not playing no more games, today is the freaking day. We're getting 6ix9ine out of jail," before he proceeds to set up a 6ix9ine escape hoax.

Comments on the YouTube video, which has amassed more than 5 million views since it was posted back in January 2019, seemed to suggest viewers were equally confused about whether the escape video was real or not.

Tekashi 6ix9ine prison escape hoax was posted by YouTuber Michael Luzzi
Tekashi 6ix9ine prison escape hoax was posted by YouTuber Michael Luzzi. Picture: YouTube

One user commented, 'The only reason he won’t show his face is because it’s not really 6ix 9ine', whilst another wrote, 'And how come no news of him escaping prison if he actually escaped you literally just scammed yourself you are actually dum bro'.

Just to clarify for anyone that is still confused by this whole thing - no, Tekashi 6ix9ine has not escaped from prison.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently serving the last few months of his prison sentence before he's set to be released towards the end of 2020. The 'GUMMO' rapper will then undergo five years supervised release, 300 hours of community service and pay a fine of $35,000.

