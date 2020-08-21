Tekashi 6ix9ine verbally taunted in New York streets

The 'GOOBA' rapper was released from house arrest at the beginning of August.

It's been almost one month since Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from home confinement, and he's been making his presence known ever since.

The 'TROLLZ' rapper has been embarking on numerous public outings in his native New York - as well as a recent trip to Los Angeles with his girlfriend Jade - and documenting them on social media.

However, the publicity comes with a price, it seems, as in newly-surfaced footage filmed in the streets of Manhattan, 6ix9ine can be seen receiving verbal taunts by a group of men dressed in red.

As he was leaving a pizza joint flanked by bodyguards, the rapper - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - was yelled at by a number of men who were also asking for a picture.

"I just ran into @6ix9ine and he didn’t want to take a pic scary a**," they captioned their tweet.

The rapper recently took to Instagram with message for his haters, bragging that he'd been out in public every single day since his release from home arrest.

"I took the train, I went shopping at the mall , i went to the park, I ate at a restaurant outside, went to LA, paid my respects to Nipsy, Fed the homeless ........ But again hE hAs SeCuRiTy !!! Duh lol am I not suppose to dummy???????" he captioned the video.

"I been outside every single day," he said in the clip, "I've been doing the most regular s**t in the world. Everything y'all said I couldn't do, I've been doing. I even f**king went to LA."

"And of course I've got a huge security team! I'm a millionaire. Why wouldn't I? You want me dead? You wanna see a bullet right here?" he said, pointing to the middle of his forehead. "Not gonna happen."