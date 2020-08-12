Tekashi 6ix9ine fans concerned after rapper is hospitalised

12 August 2020, 17:01 | Updated: 12 August 2020, 17:04

Tekashi 6ix9ine fans concerned after rapper is hospitalised
Tekashi 6ix9ine fans concerned after rapper is hospitalised. Picture: Getty/Instagram

A video has circulated on social media of Tekashi 6ix9ine in hospital, which has left many of the star's fans worried.

By Tiana Williams

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been showing his haters his fearless attitude on social media, since his prison release. However, it has not turned out too great for 6ix9ine.

Tekashi 6ix9ine raises safety concerns after flaunting huge bag of cash in public

On Tuesday (Jun 11) the 24-year-old rapper shared a video of himself in a New York hospital with an arm injury.

In the video the "YAYA" star uploaded to Instagram, he appears to be in the middle of being fit for a cast on his right arm.

However, 6ix9ine does not detail any information about how the incident happened.

During the video, a medical professional is seen sizing up the cast while 6ix9ine reacts in pain. However, this post should be taken with a pinch of salt as 6ix9ine is known to troll his fans.

At this point in time, there is no official report outlining 6ix9ine's injuries. However, many fans have suggested it may have came after 6ix9ine's bodyguard got in a heated argument with a fan.

View this post on Instagram

I got caught lacking in these streets :/

A post shared by PUNANI (@6ix9ine) on

6ix9ine captioned the video "I got caught lacking in these streets :/", referring to him roaming the New York streets, when he is a huge target.

Tekashi's quote seems to reference an incident that may have happened when he was out.

However, many people have advised the rapper to stay indoors he is known to be a "snitch" against the Bloods gang.

The rappers safety is a concern for many after he cooperated with federal authorities during his racketeering case, in order to get a lighter sentence.

In the background of the video, it sounds like his girlfriend Jade was there in support of her boyfriend.

Many fans were worried after seeing the video and swamped the rappers comment section.

One fan wrote "Hope u get better soon", while another wrote "What happened?".

Another Instagram user wished the rapper well, writing "Hope you okay king", while one added
I knew it was going to happen ...ah just stay at home and be smart".

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News!

Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News

Tekashi 6ix9ine fans concerned after rapper flaunts cash in public

Tekashi 6ix9ine raises safety concerns after flaunting huge bag of cash in public
Boosie Badazz savagely disses Nicki Minaj over Tekashi 6ix9ine song

Boosie Badazz savagely disses Nicki Minaj over Tekashi 6ix9ine song

Nicki Minaj

Tekashi 6ix9ine calls Rich The Kid a "snitch" in alleged police photo

Tekashi 6ix9ine calls Rich The Kid a "snitch" in alleged police photo
Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade? Instagram, job and family revealed.

Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade? Instagram and real name revealed
Tekashi 6ix9ine releases new song 'Punani'

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'Punani' lyrics revealed

More News

Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley has spoke out about her childhood.

Lauryn Hill’s daughter Selah Marley recalls ‘trauma’ of being beaten as a child
Akon tells Black Americans of slavery, “You just gotta let it go"

Akon tells Black Americans on slavery, “You just gotta let it go"
Tupac was planning to cut ties with Death Row before his death, Keyshia Cole claims

Tupac planned to leave Death Row before his death, claims Keyshia Cole

Tupac

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is returning as a new series.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air to be rebooted as new series

Burna Boy 'Twice As Tall' album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs features & more

Burna Boy's new album 'Twice As Tall': Tracklist, release date, songs, features & more