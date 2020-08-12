Tekashi 6ix9ine fans concerned after rapper is hospitalised

A video has circulated on social media of Tekashi 6ix9ine in hospital, which has left many of the star's fans worried.

By Tiana Williams

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been showing his haters his fearless attitude on social media, since his prison release. However, it has not turned out too great for 6ix9ine.

On Tuesday (Jun 11) the 24-year-old rapper shared a video of himself in a New York hospital with an arm injury.

In the video the "YAYA" star uploaded to Instagram, he appears to be in the middle of being fit for a cast on his right arm.

However, 6ix9ine does not detail any information about how the incident happened.

During the video, a medical professional is seen sizing up the cast while 6ix9ine reacts in pain. However, this post should be taken with a pinch of salt as 6ix9ine is known to troll his fans.

At this point in time, there is no official report outlining 6ix9ine's injuries. However, many fans have suggested it may have came after 6ix9ine's bodyguard got in a heated argument with a fan.

6ix9ine captioned the video "I got caught lacking in these streets :/", referring to him roaming the New York streets, when he is a huge target.

Tekashi's quote seems to reference an incident that may have happened when he was out.

However, many people have advised the rapper to stay indoors he is known to be a "snitch" against the Bloods gang.

The rappers safety is a concern for many after he cooperated with federal authorities during his racketeering case, in order to get a lighter sentence.

In the background of the video, it sounds like his girlfriend Jade was there in support of her boyfriend.

Many fans were worried after seeing the video and swamped the rappers comment section.

One fan wrote "Hope u get better soon", while another wrote "What happened?".

Another Instagram user wished the rapper well, writing "Hope you okay king", while one added

I knew it was going to happen ...ah just stay at home and be smart".

