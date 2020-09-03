Blac Chyna strips down for Tekashi 6ix9ine's NSFW music video

Reality TV Star Blac Chyna has made a racy appearance in rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's upcoming music video.

By Tiana Williams

Blac Chyna has teamed up with Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine to promote his new album 'Tattle Tales".

On Friday (Sep 4) The 24-year-old rapper is set to drop his first project since he was released from prison earlier this year.

The controversial rapper is making his comeback with his new full-length album Tattle Tales, which will include his singles "Gooba," "Yaya," "Punani," and "Trollz" with Nicki Minaj.

Before coming back to the music scene, many people doubted whether the rapper would be able to be still be successful in his career.

Infact, may were convinced he would fall off after he cooperated with authorities in his racketeering case.

However, the rapper has been able to pick up right where he left off and has been thriving with his new music. Recently, his hit single "TROLLZ" featuring Nicki Minaj went No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The rapper has been consistent in using his Instagram platform to promote the release of Tattle Tales in almost every way possible, and now he's called on Blac Chyna for some help.

On Wednesday (Sep 2) 6ix9ine shared a video to Instagram where he's rocking multi-coloured spikes hair, while dressed in a neon outfit.

In the clip, Blac Chyna is stood next to 6ix9ine, who has stripped down to nothing, apart from icing and sprinkles.

At first, it's not clear that it's Chyna as she is faced with her back to the camera, while twerking.

However, the reality TV star turns around and gives the camera a full glimpse of her racy, barely there attire.

The pair are stood infront of a luxury bright yellow car, so it seems as though they are on set for a new music video.

