Blac Chyna strips down for Tekashi 6ix9ine's NSFW music video

3 September 2020, 17:39

Blac Chyna strips down for Tekashi 6ix9ine's NSFW music video
Blac Chyna strips down for Tekashi 6ix9ine's NSFW music video. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Reality TV Star Blac Chyna has made a racy appearance in rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's upcoming music video.

By Tiana Williams

Blac Chyna has teamed up with Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine to promote his new album 'Tattle Tales".

Tekashi 6ix9ine claims there's "no difference" between him and Tupac

On Friday (Sep 4) The 24-year-old rapper is set to drop his first project since he was released from prison earlier this year.

The controversial rapper is making his comeback with his new full-length album Tattle Tales, which will include his singles "Gooba," "Yaya," "Punani," and "Trollz" with Nicki Minaj.

Before coming back to the music scene, many people doubted whether the rapper would be able to be still be successful in his career.

Infact, may were convinced he would fall off after he cooperated with authorities in his racketeering case.

However, the rapper has been able to pick up right where he left off and has been thriving with his new music. Recently, his hit single "TROLLZ" featuring Nicki Minaj went No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The rapper has been consistent in using his Instagram platform to promote the release of Tattle Tales in almost every way possible, and now he's called on Blac Chyna for some help.

On Wednesday (Sep 2) 6ix9ine shared a video to Instagram where he's rocking multi-coloured spikes hair, while dressed in a neon outfit.

In the clip, Blac Chyna is stood next to 6ix9ine, who has stripped down to nothing, apart from icing and sprinkles.

At first, it's not clear that it's Chyna as she is faced with her back to the camera, while twerking.

However, the reality TV star turns around and gives the camera a full glimpse of her racy, barely there attire.

The pair are stood infront of a luxury bright yellow car, so it seems as though they are on set for a new music video.

Who is looking forward to hear Tekashi 6ix9ine's album, set to drop soon? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Blac Chyna News!

Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News

Tekashi 6ix9ine claims there's "no difference" between him and Tupac

Tekashi 6ix9ine claims there's "no difference" between him and Tupac
Tekashi 6ix9ine confesses to physically abusing ex-girlfriend Sara Molina

Tekashi 6ix9ine confesses to physically abusing ex-girlfriend Sara Molina
Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely trolled after revealing new album title

Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely trolled after revealing new album title
Tekashi 6ix9ine verbally taunted in New York streets

Tekashi 6ix9ine verbally taunted in New York streets

Tekashi 6ix9ine ‘dissed’ by rapper Lil Durk on new Drake song

Tekashi 6ix9ine ‘dissed’ by rapper Lil Durk on new Drake song

More News

Kylie Jenner stars in racy leaked music video for ex-boyfriend Tyga

Kylie Jenner stars in racy leaked music video for ex-boyfriend Tyga
Rihanna opens up about her relation ship with Chris Brown in resurfaced interview.

Rihanna admits she "truly loves" Chris Brown in resurfaced interview

Rihanna

Kanye West opens up about Kim Kardashian abortion reveal at his presidential rally.

Kanye West says he ‘saved lives’ by revealing Kim Kardashian nearly aborted North

Kanye West

Dr. Dre's daughter Truly Young, 19, stuns in racy new photos

Dr. Dre's daughter Truly Young, 19, stuns in racy new photos

Dr Dre

Bow Wow roasted by fans after being spotted tip-toeing in photos

Bow Wow roasted by fans after being spotted tip-toeing in photos