Tekashi 6ix9ine new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

30 July 2020, 18:08

Tekashi 6ix9ine's new album is dropping in August
Picture: Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to drop his new album soon. Find out more about the upcoming project here.

By Tiana Williams

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been hot on the music scene since being released from prison. The New York rapper – real name Daniel Hernandez – is set to drop his highly anticipated album very soon.

Following the his three songs the 24-year-old rapper has released this year, fans are excited to see what more he will bring to the Hip-Hop game.

6ix9ine dropped his last studio album was his debut album 'Dummy Boy', which was released back in 2018.

Find out more about 6ix9ine's upcoming album below.

  1. When will Tekashi 6ix9ine's new album be released?

    Tekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly set to drop his 2020 album next month.

    The rapper's attorney has claimed that 6ix9ine Is putting plans in place so he can make public appearance to make a series of public appearances, his attorney has claimed.

    The rapper is set to finish his prison sentence under house arrest next month, and attorney Lance Lazzaro says he’s wasting not time in moving ahead with new music.

    Tekashi 6ix9ine's album is set to drop in August
    Tekashi 6ix9ine's album is set to drop in August. Picture: Getty

    According to Complex, Lazzaro said “I think you’ll see an entire album released the month of August, as well as some music videos that he will release once he’s done with home confinement. He’s going to be busy”.

    Prior to 6ix9ine's release, Lazzaro told TMZ that 6ix9ine planned to keep a low profile on release, saying he is “focused on work, security, and elevating his music career” and he’s “going to be consulting with his security team on every move.”

    There has been no official release date announced as of yet.

  2. What is the tracklist to Tekashi 6ix9ine's new album?

    Although there has been no official tracklist for tekashi 6ix9ine's new album, the recently release of his tracks GOOBA, TROLLZ, YAYA and SCUM hint that they may be on his new project.

    Check out the songs below.

  3. Who will feature on Tekashi 6ix9ine's new album?

    While Tekashi 6ix9ine collaborated with Nicki Minaj or their hit song 'Trollz', many fans are excited to see who else the rapper will have feature on his album.

    There has not been any official information on who will be featuring on the album yet.

  4. What are the lyrics to Tekashi 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj 'Trollz' song?

    [Refrain: CanonF8]
    Watch, mhm, Glock, mhm, cocked, mhm, got it, mhm
    You need that? I got it, this cash, my pockets
    The 'Cat one hundred, you need that? I got it
    Need it, got it, cash, pockets
    Bands on me, sticks on me
    You need that? I got it, this cash, my pockets
    The 'Cat one hundred, you need that?

    [Chorus: 6ix9ine]
    Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Keep on throwin' that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Keep on throwin' that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

    [Verse 1: 6ix9ine]
    I know you don't like me, you wanna fight me
    You don't want no problems at your party, don't invite me
    I don't worry 'bout you ni**as, please stop talking 'bout me
    Always talking 'bout me 'cause you looking for the clouty
    6ix-nina, the 9ine-nina
    Riding in a two-seater with two ninas
    Baby got that Aquafina, it's cocaina
    Smoking on that OG reefer, no TMZ-a
    Forgiatos on a Benz truck, make her friends f*ck
    Told her she could get Chanel if she let my friends f*ck
    Stars shining in the Rolls Royce, it got red guts
    Wait, hold up, nah, I still don't give a f*ck
    Vroom, vroom, G5, vroom, vroom, we high
    You the type of ni**a that I never wanna be like
    You a type of bitch that will never get a reply
    Hi, hater, bye, hater, vroom

    [Chorus: 6ix9ine]
    Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Keep on throwin' that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Keep on throwin' that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

    [Verse 2: Nicki Minaj]
    Dollar, dollar bill, come get her
    Even your man know Nickis do it better
    I know you don't like me, you wanna fight me
    Always on my page, never double-tap like me
    Baddies to my left and my right
    Never chase a corny ni**a, put that on my life
    Just put it in his face, all this cake, he wanted a taste
    We sippin' on that Ace, itty-bitty waist, pretty face
    Yeah, eat it, Cookie Monster (Ooh)
    He a slave to this p**sy, call me master
    Real wet, I said, "Slurp it like it's pasta"
    They get nervous when it's Nicki on the roster (Rrr)

    Somebody usher this ni**a into a clinic
    My flow's still sick, I ain't talkin' a pandemic
    I write my own lyrics, a lot of these b**ches gimmicks
    They study Nicki style, now all of them wan' mimic
    Talkin' 'bout snitches when it's snitches in your camp
    Never stand alone, you always itchin' for a stamp
    Me, I'm still money, wrists light up like a lamp
    They gon' have to send they best fighter for the champ
    Racks, I got 'em, Mary, I'm poppin'
    They keep hatin', but still watchin'
    Check the boards, I'm still toppin'
    Bustdown or plain jane, I got options
    It's a bunch of mini-mes, I'm the one they mockin'
    Showed you how to get a bag, now you goin' shoppin'
    When I come out, all the sneak b**ches start plottin' (Plottin')
    When I come out, it's a sweep, b**ches start moppin'

    [Chorus: 6ix9ine]
    Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Keep on throwin' that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Keep on throwin' that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

    [Refrain: CanonF8 & Nicki Minaj]
    Watch, mhm, Glock, mhm, cocked, mhm, got it, mhm
    If he like, I throw it fast, real fast, fast, fast
    He singin' my old song, yellin', "Ass, ass, ass"
    They be speedin', tryna beat me, then they crash, crash, crash
    Still a hundred like the number on my dash, dash, dash

    [Outro: Nicki Minaj]
    That real ass ain't keep your ni**a home

