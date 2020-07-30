Tekashi 6ix9ine new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Prior to 6ix9ine's release, Lazzaro told TMZ that 6ix9ine planned to keep a low profile on release, saying he is “focused on work, security, and elevating his music career” and he’s “going to be consulting with his security team on every move.”

According to Complex, Lazzaro said “I think you’ll see an entire album released the month of August, as well as some music videos that he will release once he’s done with home confinement. He’s going to be busy”.

The rapper is set to finish his prison sentence under house arrest next month, and attorney Lance Lazzaro says he’s wasting not time in moving ahead with new music.

The rapper's attorney has claimed that 6ix9ine Is putting plans in place so he can make public appearance to make a series of public appearances, his attorney has claimed.

Although there has been no official tracklist for tekashi 6ix9ine's new album, the recently release of his tracks GOOBA, TROLLZ, YAYA and SCUM hint that they may be on his new project.

There has not been any official information on who will be featuring on the album yet.

While Tekashi 6ix9ine collaborated with Nicki Minaj or their hit song 'Trollz', many fans are excited to see who else the rapper will have feature on his album.

What are the lyrics to Tekashi 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj 'Trollz' song?

[Refrain: CanonF8]

Watch, mhm, Glock, mhm, cocked, mhm, got it, mhm

You need that? I got it, this cash, my pockets

The 'Cat one hundred, you need that? I got it

Need it, got it, cash, pockets

Bands on me, sticks on me

You need that? I got it, this cash, my pockets

The 'Cat one hundred, you need that?



[Chorus: 6ix9ine]

Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Keep on throwin' that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Keep on throwin' that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Verse 1: 6ix9ine]

I know you don't like me, you wanna fight me

You don't want no problems at your party, don't invite me

I don't worry 'bout you ni**as, please stop talking 'bout me

Always talking 'bout me 'cause you looking for the clouty

6ix-nina, the 9ine-nina

Riding in a two-seater with two ninas

Baby got that Aquafina, it's cocaina

Smoking on that OG reefer, no TMZ-a

Forgiatos on a Benz truck, make her friends f*ck

Told her she could get Chanel if she let my friends f*ck

Stars shining in the Rolls Royce, it got red guts

Wait, hold up, nah, I still don't give a f*ck

Vroom, vroom, G5, vroom, vroom, we high

You the type of ni**a that I never wanna be like

You a type of bitch that will never get a reply

Hi, hater, bye, hater, vroom

[Chorus: 6ix9ine]

Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Keep on throwin' that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Keep on throwin' that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



[Verse 2: Nicki Minaj]

Dollar, dollar bill, come get her

Even your man know Nickis do it better

I know you don't like me, you wanna fight me

Always on my page, never double-tap like me

Baddies to my left and my right

Never chase a corny ni**a, put that on my life

Just put it in his face, all this cake, he wanted a taste

We sippin' on that Ace, itty-bitty waist, pretty face

Yeah, eat it, Cookie Monster (Ooh)

He a slave to this p**sy, call me master

Real wet, I said, "Slurp it like it's pasta"

They get nervous when it's Nicki on the roster (Rrr)

Somebody usher this ni**a into a clinic

My flow's still sick, I ain't talkin' a pandemic

I write my own lyrics, a lot of these b**ches gimmicks

They study Nicki style, now all of them wan' mimic

Talkin' 'bout snitches when it's snitches in your camp

Never stand alone, you always itchin' for a stamp

Me, I'm still money, wrists light up like a lamp

They gon' have to send they best fighter for the champ

Racks, I got 'em, Mary, I'm poppin'

They keep hatin', but still watchin'

Check the boards, I'm still toppin'

Bustdown or plain jane, I got options

It's a bunch of mini-mes, I'm the one they mockin'

Showed you how to get a bag, now you goin' shoppin'

When I come out, all the sneak b**ches start plottin' (Plottin')

When I come out, it's a sweep, b**ches start moppin'

[Chorus: 6ix9ine]

Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Keep on throwin' that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Keep on throwin' that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



[Refrain: CanonF8 & Nicki Minaj]

Watch, mhm, Glock, mhm, cocked, mhm, got it, mhm

If he like, I throw it fast, real fast, fast, fast

He singin' my old song, yellin', "Ass, ass, ass"

They be speedin', tryna beat me, then they crash, crash, crash

Still a hundred like the number on my dash, dash, dash



[Outro: Nicki Minaj]

That real ass ain't keep your ni**a home