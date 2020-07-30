Tekashi 6ix9ine new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to drop his new album soon. Find out more about the upcoming project here.
Tekashi 6ix9ine has been hot on the music scene since being released from prison. The New York rapper – real name Daniel Hernandez – is set to drop his highly anticipated album very soon.
Following the his three songs the 24-year-old rapper has released this year, fans are excited to see what more he will bring to the Hip-Hop game.
6ix9ine dropped his last studio album was his debut album 'Dummy Boy', which was released back in 2018.
Find out more about 6ix9ine's upcoming album below.
When will Tekashi 6ix9ine's new album be released?
Tekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly set to drop his 2020 album next month.
The rapper's attorney has claimed that 6ix9ine Is putting plans in place so he can make public appearance to make a series of public appearances, his attorney has claimed.
The rapper is set to finish his prison sentence under house arrest next month, and attorney Lance Lazzaro says he’s wasting not time in moving ahead with new music.
According to Complex, Lazzaro said “I think you’ll see an entire album released the month of August, as well as some music videos that he will release once he’s done with home confinement. He’s going to be busy”.
Prior to 6ix9ine's release, Lazzaro told TMZ that 6ix9ine planned to keep a low profile on release, saying he is “focused on work, security, and elevating his music career” and he’s “going to be consulting with his security team on every move.”
There has been no official release date announced as of yet.
What is the tracklist to Tekashi 6ix9ine's new album?
Although there has been no official tracklist for tekashi 6ix9ine's new album, the recently release of his tracks GOOBA, TROLLZ, YAYA and SCUM hint that they may be on his new project.
Check out the songs below.
Who will feature on Tekashi 6ix9ine's new album?
While Tekashi 6ix9ine collaborated with Nicki Minaj or their hit song 'Trollz', many fans are excited to see who else the rapper will have feature on his album.
There has not been any official information on who will be featuring on the album yet.
What are the lyrics to Tekashi 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj 'Trollz' song?
[Refrain: CanonF8]
Watch, mhm, Glock, mhm, cocked, mhm, got it, mhm
You need that? I got it, this cash, my pockets
The 'Cat one hundred, you need that? I got it
Need it, got it, cash, pockets
Bands on me, sticks on me
You need that? I got it, this cash, my pockets
The 'Cat one hundred, you need that?
[Chorus: 6ix9ine]
Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Keep on throwin' that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Keep on throwin' that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Verse 1: 6ix9ine]
I know you don't like me, you wanna fight me
You don't want no problems at your party, don't invite me
I don't worry 'bout you ni**as, please stop talking 'bout me
Always talking 'bout me 'cause you looking for the clouty
6ix-nina, the 9ine-nina
Riding in a two-seater with two ninas
Baby got that Aquafina, it's cocaina
Smoking on that OG reefer, no TMZ-a
Forgiatos on a Benz truck, make her friends f*ck
Told her she could get Chanel if she let my friends f*ck
Stars shining in the Rolls Royce, it got red guts
Wait, hold up, nah, I still don't give a f*ck
Vroom, vroom, G5, vroom, vroom, we high
You the type of ni**a that I never wanna be like
You a type of bitch that will never get a reply
Hi, hater, bye, hater, vroom
[Chorus: 6ix9ine]
Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Keep on throwin' that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Keep on throwin' that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Verse 2: Nicki Minaj]
Dollar, dollar bill, come get her
Even your man know Nickis do it better
I know you don't like me, you wanna fight me
Always on my page, never double-tap like me
Baddies to my left and my right
Never chase a corny ni**a, put that on my life
Just put it in his face, all this cake, he wanted a taste
We sippin' on that Ace, itty-bitty waist, pretty face
Yeah, eat it, Cookie Monster (Ooh)
He a slave to this p**sy, call me master
Real wet, I said, "Slurp it like it's pasta"
They get nervous when it's Nicki on the roster (Rrr)
Somebody usher this ni**a into a clinic
My flow's still sick, I ain't talkin' a pandemic
I write my own lyrics, a lot of these b**ches gimmicks
They study Nicki style, now all of them wan' mimic
Talkin' 'bout snitches when it's snitches in your camp
Never stand alone, you always itchin' for a stamp
Me, I'm still money, wrists light up like a lamp
They gon' have to send they best fighter for the champ
Racks, I got 'em, Mary, I'm poppin'
They keep hatin', but still watchin'
Check the boards, I'm still toppin'
Bustdown or plain jane, I got options
It's a bunch of mini-mes, I'm the one they mockin'
Showed you how to get a bag, now you goin' shoppin'
When I come out, all the sneak b**ches start plottin' (Plottin')
When I come out, it's a sweep, b**ches start moppin'
[Chorus: 6ix9ine]
Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Keep on throwin' that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Keep on throwin' that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Refrain: CanonF8 & Nicki Minaj]
Watch, mhm, Glock, mhm, cocked, mhm, got it, mhm
If he like, I throw it fast, real fast, fast, fast
He singin' my old song, yellin', "Ass, ass, ass"
They be speedin', tryna beat me, then they crash, crash, crash
Still a hundred like the number on my dash, dash, dash
[Outro: Nicki Minaj]
That real ass ain't keep your ni**a home