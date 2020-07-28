Tekashi 6ix9ine new album livestream: watch the performance here

Tekashi 6ix9ine is producing a livestream to promote his new album. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine is promoting his new album with a virtual livestream concert after signing a $5 million live-streaming deal with GlobalStreamNow.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is set to perform his upcoming album during a virtual livestream concert on September 5th at 8pm EST (1am GMT).

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is set to perform his upcoming album during a virtual livestream concert on September 5th at 8pm EST (1am GMT).

According to TMZ, the show will run for around an hour and feature 12 songs from his new album. It's said he will also be interacting with fans during the stream.

The show will reportedly be available to watch live through the GlobalStreamNow app and will include plenty of colourful displays, a live band and a bevy of dancers.

The physical location of the performance is being kept firmly under wraps, while 6ix9ine will surely be flanked by security throughout to keep things as tight as possible when it comes to his safety.

The 'GOOBA' rapper is nearing the end of his home confinement after being released from prison in April to serve the rest of his sentence at home due to COVID-19.

Amid scares of 'snitching revenge' and fears for his general safety after his release, 6ix9ine will have to consult with his security team about his every move, his lawyer Lance Lazzaro says.

6ix9ine's living location was leaked twice during his time in home confinement, forcing him to leave a number of locations and deactivate his Instagram page.