Stormzy's BRITs 2020 tribute to J Hus confuses fans as 'Fortune Teller' plays during performance

J Hus tribute during Stormzy's BRITs performance had everyone confused. Picture: Getty

During Stormzy's live performance, J Hus' song 'Fortune Teller' played out convincing everyone he was at the Brits 2020.

The Brits 2020 were an epic awards show filled with iconic moments - from Dave's stunning live performance to Stormzy's powerful acceptance speech after winning Best Male - the 40th anniversary of this awards show was one to remember.

One moment that had everyone confused though was when J Hus' song 'Fortune Teller' started playing during the middle of Stormzy's live performance.

As Stormzy performed a medley of songs, including 'Wiley' Flow' and 'Own It' with Burna Boy, J Hus' song from his latest album 'Big Conspiracy' was played and fans were convinced J Hus was coming out to perform a secret set.

Taking to Twitter, on person wrote, 'Wow I really thought @Jhus was coming out. Wow #BRITs' whilst another added, 'when fortune teller came on, I was gassed and fully WAITING for J Hus'.

Sadly J Hus was not in attendance at the awards ceremony, but the small segment of the track which was played was a nod by Stormzy to the East London rapper, somthing he also did during his headline set at Wireless Festival in 2018.

Wow I really thought @Jhus was coming out. Wow #BRITs — FEE MAK (@fee_mak) February 18, 2020

when fortune teller came on, I was gassed and fully WAITING for J Hus #BRITs — Kitty Williams (@kittywilliamss) February 18, 2020

Did anyone peep ‘Fortune Teller’ was being played at the brits just before burna came on?🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Æ ⁶𓅓🌺Life is Good💎 (@amzjussboolin) February 18, 2020

With the success that J Hus has already enjoyed with his second studio album, there's a strong chance he could be nominated at the 2021 Brits and fans will certainly be hoping to see a live performance from him.

South London rapper Dave's politically charged performance of his track 'Black' stole the show on the night and capped off a hugely successful night for him as he picked up the much-coveted Album Of The Year award for his debut release 'Psychodrama'.

