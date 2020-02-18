BRITs 2020: the full winners list
18 February 2020, 20:18 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 22:27
See the full list of winners from The Brit Awards 2020 below.
The Brit Awards 2020 are here! On Tuesday 18th February, the stars are set to gather at London's O2 Arena to celebrate the biggest night in British music of the year.
Breakthrough artists Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead the nominees with four nods each, while Stormzy follows suit with three nominations.
Check out the full winners from The Brit Awards 2020 below.
Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy - WINNER
Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel - WINNER
Mahalia
Best Group
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals - WINNER
Song of the Year
AJ Tracey - "Ladbroke Grove"
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man - "Giant"
Dave feat. Burna Boy - "Location"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"
Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved" - WINNER
Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up"
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger"
Stormzy - "Vossi Bop"
Tom Walker - "Just You and I"
Album of the Year
Dave - Psychodrama - WINNER
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi - WINNER
Mabel
Sam Fender
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish - WINNER
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler The Creator - WINNER