BRITs 2020: the full winners list

Lewis Capaldi scooped up the Best New Artist award. Picture: Getty

See the full list of winners from The Brit Awards 2020 below.

The Brit Awards 2020 are here! On Tuesday 18th February, the stars are set to gather at London's O2 Arena to celebrate the biggest night in British music of the year.

Breakthrough artists Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead the nominees with four nods each, while Stormzy follows suit with three nominations.

Check out the full winners from The Brit Awards 2020 below.

Male Solo Artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy - WINNER

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel - WINNER

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals - WINNER

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey - "Ladbroke Grove"

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man - "Giant"

Dave feat. Burna Boy - "Location"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"

Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved" - WINNER

Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up"

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"

Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger"

Stormzy - "Vossi Bop"

Tom Walker - "Just You and I"

Album of the Year

Dave - Psychodrama - WINNER

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi - WINNER

Mabel

Sam Fender

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish - WINNER

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler The Creator - WINNER