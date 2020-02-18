BRITs 2020: the full winners list

18 February 2020, 20:18 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 22:27

Lewis Capaldi scooped up the Best New Artist award.
Lewis Capaldi scooped up the Best New Artist award. Picture: Getty

See the full list of winners from The Brit Awards 2020 below.

The Brit Awards 2020 are here! On Tuesday 18th February, the stars are set to gather at London's O2 Arena to celebrate the biggest night in British music of the year.

Breakthrough artists Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead the nominees with four nods each, while Stormzy follows suit with three nominations.

Check out the full winners from The Brit Awards 2020 below.

Male Solo Artist

Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy - WINNER

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel - WINNER
Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals - WINNER

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey - "Ladbroke Grove"
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man - "Giant"
Dave feat. Burna Boy - "Location"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"
Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved" - WINNER
Mabel - "Don't Call Me Up"
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger"
Stormzy - "Vossi Bop"
Tom Walker - "Just You and I"

Album of the Year

Dave - Psychodrama - WINNER
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

Best New Artist

Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi - WINNER
Mabel
Sam Fender

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish - WINNER
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler The Creator - WINNER

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest BRITs 2020 News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Dave won the 2020 Brit Award for Album Of The Year for 'Psychodrama'.

BRITs 2020: Dave wins Album Of The Year for 'Psychodrama'

Stormzy performed a medley of songs from his second albujm 'Heavy Is The Head'.

BRITs 2020: Stormzy performs medley of 'Do Better', 'Wiley Flow', 'Own It' & more

Stormzy

Dave performed 'Black' at the BRIT Awards 2020.

BRITs 2020: Dave performs heart-wrenching tribute performance of 'Black'
Stormzy wins Best Male Solo Artist.

BRITs 2020: Stormzy wins the Brit Award for Best Male Solo Artist

Stormzy

Trending

The stars of the Brit Awards 2020 brought the glamour.

BRITs 2020 red carpet: the best looks from Lizzo to Mabel

Unknown T found not guilty of murdering studnet at party

Unknown T found not guilty: Drill rapper cleared of killing man at party
Aitch is nominated for Best New Artist at the BRITs 2020

Who is rapper Aitch, how old is he and does he have a girlfriend?
Burna Boy is nominated International Best Male at the 2020 BRIT Awards

Who is Burna Boy, what is his net worth and is he married to Stefflon Don?
How old is Dave, where is he from, what's his net worth and what are his biggest songs?

Who is rapper Dave, how old is he, what's his net worth & how does he know Drake?