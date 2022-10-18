Rihanna reportedly records new music for the Black Panther II Soundtrack

18 October 2022, 10:32

News of Riri reportedly dropping two songs for the Black Panther II soundtrack comes as she has been spotted leaving the studio multiple times recently.

Rihanna has reportedly recorded two brand-new songs for the upcoming Black Panther 2 soundtrack.

She has been spotted leaving recording studios recently, and now reports have claimed that she has recorded some new tracks for the upcoming Marvel film.

The new songs that she is dropping reportedly include the end of credits song, that consisted of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All The Stars" for the first flick.

Rihanna breaks silence on Super Bowl Halftime show performance

Rihanna is busy preparing for her Super Bowl debut.
Rihanna is busy preparing for her Super Bowl debut. Picture: Getty Images

To further fuel the speculation of new music, Riri updated her TikTok profile picture on Monday 17 October.

The new picture is of Rihanna wearing a bright yellow jumper alongside sunglasses.

Fans have been of course sent into overdrive following the rumours of new music *this soon* considering the November release date.

Rihanna sparks new album rumours after being spotted at late-night studio session

Riri updated her TikTok profile picture yesterday.
Riri updated her TikTok profile picture yesterday. Picture: TikTok

"Yeah it's gonna serve", one fan excitedly responded to the news on Twitter.

Another said: "Academy Award here we come!", citing the nomination that SZA and Kendrick Lamar received for their Black Panther collaboration.

Despite nothing being confirmed, we do know that Riri is headlining the Super Bowl next February, and there are strong suspicions that she will embark on a world tour next year too!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Rihanna News

Rihanna rumoured upcoming tour

Rihanna Tour 2023: rumours, dates, venues, tickets & more

Rihanna drops major hint at baby boy's name as fans spot huge outfit clue

Rihanna drops major hint at baby boy's name as fans spot huge outfit clue

Rihanna breaks silence on Super Bowl Halftime show performance

Rihanna breaks silence on Super Bowl Halftime show performance

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: setlist, rumours, date & more

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: setlist, rumours, date & more

Rihanna sparks new album rumours after being spotted at late-night studio session

Rihanna sparks new album rumours after being spotted at late-night studio session

More News

Blac Chyna fans left divided after revealing 'Playboy' hair transformation

Blac Chyna fans left divided after revealing 'Playboy' hair transformation

Rapper GloRilla addresses BBL rumours in new Twitter post

Rapper GloRilla addresses BBL rumours in new Twitter post

SZA says she has recorded over '100 songs' for her new album

SZA says she has recorded 'over 100 songs' for her new album

Lamar Odom shares throwback pic of Khloe Kardashian and says he 'misses her'

Lamar Odom shares throwback pic of Khloe Kardashian and says he 'misses her'

Kanye West declares Drake is the 'greatest rapper ever'

Kanye West declares Drake is the 'greatest rapper ever'

Kanye West