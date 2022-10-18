Rihanna reportedly records new music for the Black Panther II Soundtrack

News of Riri reportedly dropping two songs for the Black Panther II soundtrack comes as she has been spotted leaving the studio multiple times recently.

Rihanna has reportedly recorded two brand-new songs for the upcoming Black Panther 2 soundtrack.

She has been spotted leaving recording studios recently, and now reports have claimed that she has recorded some new tracks for the upcoming Marvel film.

The new songs that she is dropping reportedly include the end of credits song, that consisted of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All The Stars" for the first flick.

Rihanna breaks silence on Super Bowl Halftime show performance

Rihanna is busy preparing for her Super Bowl debut. Picture: Getty Images

To further fuel the speculation of new music, Riri updated her TikTok profile picture on Monday 17 October.

The new picture is of Rihanna wearing a bright yellow jumper alongside sunglasses.

Fans have been of course sent into overdrive following the rumours of new music *this soon* considering the November release date.

Riri updated her TikTok profile picture yesterday. Picture: TikTok

"Yeah it's gonna serve", one fan excitedly responded to the news on Twitter.

Another said: "Academy Award here we come!", citing the nomination that SZA and Kendrick Lamar received for their Black Panther collaboration.

Despite nothing being confirmed, we do know that Riri is headlining the Super Bowl next February, and there are strong suspicions that she will embark on a world tour next year too!