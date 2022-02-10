Rihanna's baby bump: 7 photos during her pregnancy

Here are some of the cutest pictures of Rihanna and her beautiful baby bump

Since first announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna has been slaying her recent fits, from the bright pink bomber jack in the reveal photos to the most recent ones of her dressed all in black.

Expecting her first child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the 'Work' singer has been glowing, killing every look she's worn so fat.

Rumours that Rihanna was pregnant started back in November 2021 when she attended the Barbados national hero at the ceremony, wearing a lovely burnt orange dress that revealed a small bump. Many fans started speculating that she was hiding her baby bump and clearly they were right!

Here's a gallery of 7 times Rihanna ate her pregnancy looks! 😎