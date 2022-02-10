Rihanna's baby bump: 7 photos during her pregnancy

10 February 2022, 17:32 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 17:37

Here are some of the cutest pictures of Rihanna and her beautiful baby bump

Since first announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna has been slaying her recent fits, from the bright pink bomber jack in the reveal photos to the most recent ones of her dressed all in black.

Rihanna confirms first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Expecting her first child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the 'Work' singer has been glowing, killing every look she's worn so fat.

Rumours that Rihanna was pregnant started back in November 2021 when she attended the Barbados national hero at the ceremony, wearing a lovely burnt orange dress that revealed a small bump. Many fans started speculating that she was hiding her baby bump and clearly they were right!

Here's a gallery of 7 times Rihanna ate her pregnancy looks! 😎

  1. Leopard Print love!

  2. All Black Everything 🖤

  3. Rihanna Bares All 🤰🏽

  4. THE REVEAL! 💕

  5. Glowing in Orange

    Rihanna is seen arriving at "Flight Club" on January 26, 2022 in New York City
    Rihanna is seen arriving at "Flight Club" on January 26, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

  6. "Chilling with my baby daddy"

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky depart Pastis Restaurant on January 28, 2022 in New York City
    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky depart Pastis Restaurant on January 28, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

  7. First "unofficial" sightings of the bump

    Rihanna at the Declaration of the Republic and Barbados Presidential Inauguration Ceremony in November 2021
    Rihanna at the Declaration of the Republic and Barbados Presidential Inauguration Ceremony in November 2021. Picture: Getty
    Rihanna at the attend the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021
    Rihanna at the attend the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021. Picture: Getty
    Rihanna at the Barbados 11th National Hero during the National Honors ceremony and Independence Day Parade at Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown, Barbados, on November 30, 2021
    Rihanna at the Barbados 11th National Hero during the National Honors ceremony and Independence Day Parade at Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown, Barbados, on November 30, 2021. Picture: Getty
    Rihanna at the Barbados 11th National Hero during the National Honors ceremony and Independence Day Parade at Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown, Barbados, on November 30, 2021
    Rihanna at the Barbados 11th National Hero during the National Honors ceremony and Independence Day Parade at Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown, Barbados, on November 30, 2021. Picture: Getty

