Nicki Minaj shares mugshot photo & reflects on weapon charge in candid IG post

The superstar opened up about her criminal past and shared a photo of her old mugshot on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj reflected on her past life, when she was a teenager growing up in the gritty sides of Queens, New York.

On Monday (May 17), the 38-year-old rapper opened up about her criminal past and decided to post a photo of her old mugshot.

In the now-deleted post, the "Fractions" rapstress celebrated her growth and success over the years, by highlighting where she came from.

The post was quickly picked up by several blogs and reposted on Twitter.

Nicki captioned the post: “It took me years to be able to look at things like this,” she wrote in the since-deleted caption.

She continued “Criminal possession with the intent to use. I did use it tho. This is so inspiring to look back. The girl was leaking blood and spent days in the hospital. The word on the street was that I was gonna b deported. I was so scared. LOL. I was ‘on the run’".

The star added" I rlly thought I was in a ghetto movie. I hid my car and went to stay with my Aunt in Brooklyn chile. Bwahahahaaaa. #Growth.”

The caption was beside two mugshots of a Nicki Minaj - real name Onika Maraj - at 20-years-old.

Nicki uploaded the New York City Police Department official document of her mugshot pedigree, which included other pertinent information of her case at the time.

Nicki Minaj shared photos of her mugshots. Picture: Getty

The "Chun-Li" rapper seemingly deleted the post after it exposed important details. [Her social security number and other important details have been blurred out on this blog post to protect her privacy]

Minaj has certainly changed her life around in the last eighteen years, since the arrest happened.

The star has gone on to seen major success being one of the biggest female artists in music history. Not only is she married to her husband Kenneth Petty, but she has also become a mother to a baby boy.

On Friday (May 14), Nicki made her return with the release of an expanded version of her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty.

The project came with a handful of new tracks, including “Seeing Green” with her Young Money rap bros Lil Wayne and Drake.

The star admitted she didn’t feel like her bars were on par next to Wayne and Drizzy’s.

On Saturday (May 15) “All I know is that they washed me on #SeeingGreen,” she tweeted.

“I’m a woman enough to admit when I’ve been washed on a track by the Greats. And it’s ok #Barbz I’ve washed them b4. We’ll live through this one. I was still a lil rusty. I washed them in my head on #Fractions.” she added.

