Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne 'Seeing Green' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne's song 'Seeing Green'? What do they mean?

Nicki Minaj is back. the queen has returned! The rapstress released her 2009 mixtape 'Beam Me Up Scotty' on streaming services on Friday (May 14th).

Not only has the star given her fans nostalgic content, but she has also provided the Barbz with three new tracks on the project.

The 38-year-old superstar's new tracks are 'Seeing Green' with Drake & Lil Wayne, 'Crocodile Teeth' with Jamaican artist Skillibeng and 'Fractions'.

Fans have gone wild over Nicki, Drake and Lil Wayne reuniting on a track, giving off old school Young Money vibes.

It has been a while since fans have seen these rap icons on a song together and they're loving it.

Fans are excited to learn the lyrics to the new track and discover what the rapper's are referencing in the song – we've got you!

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown of 'Seeing Green'.

"I just need a queen that ain't scared to f*ck a Stephen King" - Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne says he wants a significant other who is a queen. He also aligns himself with Stephen King – one of the bestselling writers of all time, so this line could also mirror Wayne’s success in his respective field.

"Nina Ross on the hip, the .44 is my mistress" - Lil Wayne

In this lyric, Lil Wayne is personifying a gun. The nickname “Nina” comes from his gun being a nine millimeter. He is expressing that one may betray their nine millimetre for a 44 pistol.

"I should go cop a new jersey, that's word to Camden" - Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj talks about buying a New Jersey top. However, it's clever word play as Camden is a city in New Jersey.

"These b**ches' time tick-tockin', better stick to dancin'" - Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj references other rappers time running out of time, alluding to the idea of their careers coming to an end. She also is referencing the popular social media app TikTok, where users make viral dance moves.

"You now tuned in to the biggest, ever/YMCMB, Tunechi Lee, Young Angel, Young Lion, man/Y'all boys get on a track with Onika Maraj, and y'all still dyin'/Man, wassup? We in this b**ch" - Drake

Drake makes it clear that the Young Money Cash Money Billionaires (YMCMB) members are back on a track together.

In 2009 both Nicki Minaj and Drake signed-up under Young Money Entertainment – created by Lil Wayne.

Young Angel and Young Lion are nicknames Drake and Wayne are using for each other when they collaborate together. Drake calls himself Young Angel, while Lil Wayne calls himself Young Lion.

"El Chico luxury, wanna see my n****s ball so bad, I started up a league" - Drake

Drake recently put money into the brand new Overtime basketball prep league. Basketball phenoms like Mikey Williams, who Drake is friends with, will now have another alternative to go pro after high school, as opposed to spending a year in the NCAA before the NBA Draft.

"Your girl was better in the mornin' like a slice of pizza" - Drake

Drake teases his enemy, saying he enjoyed a good time with their girlfriend more in the morning. People tend to find that cold pizza has a more savored taste compared to when it’s hot.

