Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne 'Seeing Green' lyrics meaning explained
14 May 2021, 11:27 | Updated: 14 May 2021, 12:03
What are the lyrics to Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne's song 'Seeing Green'? What do they mean?
Nicki Minaj is back. the queen has returned! The rapstress released her 2009 mixtape 'Beam Me Up Scotty' on streaming services on Friday (May 14th).
Not only has the star given her fans nostalgic content, but she has also provided the Barbz with three new tracks on the project.
The 38-year-old superstar's new tracks are 'Seeing Green' with Drake & Lil Wayne, 'Crocodile Teeth' with Jamaican artist Skillibeng and 'Fractions'.
Fans have gone wild over Nicki, Drake and Lil Wayne reuniting on a track, giving off old school Young Money vibes.
It has been a while since fans have seen these rap icons on a song together and they're loving it.
Fans are excited to learn the lyrics to the new track and discover what the rapper's are referencing in the song – we've got you!
Here's a lyric meaning breakdown of 'Seeing Green'.
"I just need a queen that ain't scared to f*ck a Stephen King" - Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne says he wants a significant other who is a queen. He also aligns himself with Stephen King – one of the bestselling writers of all time, so this line could also mirror Wayne’s success in his respective field.
"Nina Ross on the hip, the .44 is my mistress" - Lil Wayne
In this lyric, Lil Wayne is personifying a gun. The nickname “Nina” comes from his gun being a nine millimeter. He is expressing that one may betray their nine millimetre for a 44 pistol.
"I should go cop a new jersey, that's word to Camden" - Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj talks about buying a New Jersey top. However, it's clever word play as Camden is a city in New Jersey.
"These b**ches' time tick-tockin', better stick to dancin'" - Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj references other rappers time running out of time, alluding to the idea of their careers coming to an end. She also is referencing the popular social media app TikTok, where users make viral dance moves.
"You now tuned in to the biggest, ever/YMCMB, Tunechi Lee, Young Angel, Young Lion, man/Y'all boys get on a track with Onika Maraj, and y'all still dyin'/Man, wassup? We in this b**ch" - Drake
Drake makes it clear that the Young Money Cash Money Billionaires (YMCMB) members are back on a track together.
In 2009 both Nicki Minaj and Drake signed-up under Young Money Entertainment – created by Lil Wayne.
Young Angel and Young Lion are nicknames Drake and Wayne are using for each other when they collaborate together. Drake calls himself Young Angel, while Lil Wayne calls himself Young Lion.
"El Chico luxury, wanna see my n****s ball so bad, I started up a league" - Drake
Drake recently put money into the brand new Overtime basketball prep league. Basketball phenoms like Mikey Williams, who Drake is friends with, will now have another alternative to go pro after high school, as opposed to spending a year in the NCAA before the NBA Draft.
"Your girl was better in the mornin' like a slice of pizza" - Drake
Drake teases his enemy, saying he enjoyed a good time with their girlfriend more in the morning. People tend to find that cold pizza has a more savored taste compared to when it’s hot.
What are the full lyrics to Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne's song 'Seeing Green'?
[Intro: Lil Wayne & Heather Hadley]
Yeah, yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I'm smokin' tarantula (Yeah)
Bae gave it to me (Haha)
You dig? Yeah, hold up, hm
[Verse 1: Lil Wayne]
I'ma pull up so lit, I just might crash, dawg
Let me take this Balenciaga mask off to ask y'all, "Who asked y'all?"
Cita told me to stunt my ass off, and that's all
Bop-bop-bop-bop-bop, he was a good cat, my bad, dawg
Don't put no K after that B, boy, bad call, that's flag talk
F**k around and knock your flag off, I had to
I wore a Gat' before a tattoo, I had to
As a matter of fact, I had two
No cap, I'm on the capsules, I done relapsed, boo
But I been on my feet since Cinderella lost her glass shoe
That cash blue, but I'm still seein' green
I'm in the bathroom, and I'm peein' lean
My b**ch a vacuum
I told her, "Keep me clean," it seems serene
I'm a badonkadonk and bikini fiend
I just need a queen that ain't scared to f**k a Stephen King
I used to live next door to Drake and Momma Dee
And Lisa Dee on Eagle Street
How I go from bars on the screen, though, to the TV screen?
Don't ask me, but never change the channel
Gucci flannel, Gucci socks, Gucci sandals
Gucci teddy bears, and pandas, not fake
Propaganda 'bout to blow out the candle
My lil' ho out Atlanta, got a ho out Atlanta
With a ho out Atlanta, she a ho out Atlanta
We get it, it's the same in each city
My b**ch dance better than P. Diddy's
And ever since the pandemic
They don't wanna let Drake out of Canada
I been screamin', "Free Drizzy"
I know bae trust my vision but don't want me to see prison
Said, "I can't make no promises, either leave or come visit
But leave the keys to your heart next to your soul and your spirit"
Some see graffiti as art, some could see hoes to be women
But I'm the greediest shark amongst the ocean of killers
I put you six feet deep, I'm bein' socially distant
Nina Ross on the hip, the .44 is my mistress
Extra shots, extra clips, ain't talkin' videos nor vixens
Just come and see about it, b**ch
Tunechi
[Verse 2: Nicki Minaj]
Ayo, I am the star in any room that I stand in
I am the standout, you just my stand-in
These b**ches copy my homework, that's what they hand in
That's why I'm private like the airports I land in
Life is a beach house, don't let the sand in
I ball in any arena, go let the fans in
I should go cop a new jersey, that's word to Camden
These b**ches' time tick-tockin', better stick to dancin'
I D&G the wallet, my money tall and brolic
Big-ass backyards, just so Papa Bear could frolic
One Margarita pizza with Parmesan and garlic
These b**ches thirsty, I can see why they alcoholics
Ain't gotta ever talk about it when you are about it
Just bought a new car, not to drive it, but to walk around it
Just call me Nicki, cock the blicky, the Minaj is silent
Brand new vanilla Maserati, I been Häagen-Dazsin'
He call me solid even though I'm drippin' water diet
Big booty stickin' out, my Daisy Dukes'll cause a riot
These b**ches still my sons, who could ever deny it?
My packs hit different, who could ever supply it?
No one b**ch could be my opp, that shit offends me
It's corporate giants and machines that went against me
I wash b**ches, man, they couldn't even rinse me
She said she hot, I said, "Well, b**ch, come and convince me"
Ain't no C in green, but I'm seein' green
Even with them floor seats, they couldn't see the team
The K-I-N-G, the G.O.A.T., plus me, the Queen
I send shots, send 'em back or flee the scene
[Break: Drake]
You know, one of the perils of makin' money is
You can afford to be dramatic
Y'all some drama queens, for real
It's all good, though
You now tuned in to the biggest, ever
YMCMB, Tunechi Lee, Young Angel, Young Lion, man
Y'all boys get on a track with Onika Maraj, and y'all still dyin'
Man, wassup? We in this b**ch
[Verse 3: Drake]
This ain't gon' be the first time that I do numbers on two crutches
Seen more plaques than toothbrushes
Until I'm at the pearly white gates, I gotta move somethin', do somethin'
All meetings happen in person, so they can't prove nothin'
Known her eight years and still f**k her like a new husband
Tryna run a country like Putin one day, but who's rushin', who's bluffin'? For real
Who you huggin', who you wanna be lovin'?
I play forty-eight minutes on a torn meniscus, who's subbin'?
El Chico luxury, wanna see my n****s ball so bad, I started up a league
Fuck with me, you n****s can't trouble me from the Doubletree
Step your suites up, I get Oliver to set the beats up
2021, I had to wet the streets up
Your girl was better in the mornin' like a slice of pizza
That's when I had to hit her with the, "Nice to meet ya"
You n****s think you doin' damage, you just hypin' me up
Face who? I could see a wall of y'all, all of y'all and run straight through
Trust, it's all fun and games until I wanna play too
Ayy, dios mío, the ice is frío on the Jesus, it's bringin' me closer to God
I'm already close to the mob, I'm already known as the G.O.A.T
Could try and get close, but you won't, I already packed the garage
None of these s***s is a Dodge, none of this shit's a facade
None of this s**t's a mirage
Thought I was seein' things when I was seein' green
6 G-O-D, CMB, yes sir