Nicki Minaj addresses her father Robert Maraj's death in touching open letter to her fans

The New York rapper has spoken out on her father's passing for the first time in a heartfelt letter.

Nicki Minaj has released a touching letter to her fans, addressing her hiatus, giving updates on motherhood and opening up about her father's death for the first time.

On February 12, Nicki's dad, Robert Maraj, was struck by a car in Mineola, New York. He was then taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead the following day.

In a statement the 38-year-old rapstress uploaded to her NickiMinajOfficial website, Nicki wrote a long life update for her fans.

Within the post, which comes up when you first enter the site, the "Superbass" rapper addressed her father's death publicly for the first time.

Nicki Minaj reflects on her father's passing in an open letter to her fans. Picture: Nicki Minaj Official

The heartfelt statement read: 'Tho I can't really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life.'

'I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he's gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise.'

'He was very loved & will be very missed'.

Police arrested Polevich, who faced charges of leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Maraj.

A $150 million lawsuit has been filed against the man charged for his involvement in the hit-and-run death of Robert Maraj, Nicki Minaj's father.

Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, passed away in a hit-and-run car accident in February. Picture: Instagram/@NickiMinaj

On Friday (March 19), Minaj's mother, Carol Maraj, had attorneys file the lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York. A statement was released by Ben Crump Law.

"He was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident on February 12, 2021, when he was struck by a car being driven by Charles Polevich as Mr. Maraj walked along a Long Island road."

"After striking Maraj, Polevich left the accident scene and did not call for emergency services or render aid to Maraj," Crump wrote on his social media accounts.

"He was not only irresponsible and negligent, but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help," Crump continued.

"Polevich's behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj's death!" Crump added.

Polevich's attorney, Marc C. Gann, sent a statement to Billboard, claiming: "Mr. Polevich has expressed empathy and condolences to the Maraj family."

"While the civil suit is not unexpected, the criminal charges pending against Mr. Polevich have no bearing on the civil case." Polevich's attorney continued.

"It has yet to be determined whether there was any negligence involved in the accident or the degrees of any negligence."

" I will add that the amount demanded is shocking to say the least and I don’t believe is in any way reasonable." Gann added.

We're wishing all the best for Minaj and her family during this time.