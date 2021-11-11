Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty claims accuser was a 'willing participant'

Kenneth Petty has plead his innocence in 1994 sexual assault case, new court documents show.

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive material and mentions of sexual assualt

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty has pleaded his innocence in his 1994 rape case in new court documents.

The 'Anaconda' rapstress' husband stands accused of raping Jennifer Hough in 1994, but he has claimed their encounter was consensual.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty stand accused of 'harassing' a woman who claims she's a victim of Petty's sexual assault. Picture: Getty

In new court documents, the 43-year-old Queens native admitted to having sex with Jennifer Hough in 1994. However, he has claimed the act was completely consensual.

“I never raped the Plaintiff and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint,” Petty said, according to the court filing.

“I also deny all of Plaintiff’s allegations in the Amended Complaint that I committed any improper conduct, sexual abuse and/or sexual assault. The sexual encounter between Plaintiff and I, which occurred 27 years ago, was consensual and Plaintiff was a willing participant.

Kenneth Petty did almost four years in a New York prison in 1995 for an attempted rape conviction. Picture: Getty

The document continued to read: "I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way. Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff.”

Petty spent almost four years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape charges stemming from Hough’s allegations. However, Petty told the court he took the guilty please out of fear.

“I pled guilty to attempted rape, despite my innocence, because I was a scared 16 year old kid and was told that my sentence would be 20 years to life if I did not plead guilty to attempted rape,” Petty told the court.

Hough filed a civil lawsuit against Petty and Minaj in August, claiming she was harassed and threatened by the the pair's associates after she refused to recant her rape allegations.

During an interview with The Real, Hough revealed she was offered a great sum of money to publicly go back on her word.

However, Hough revealed that she no longer wanted to hide from her truth and continued to speak out about the alleged sexual assault.