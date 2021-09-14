Nicki Minaj COVID-19 vaccine controversy on Twitter explained

The rapstress has divided fans after revealing her views on the COVID-19 vaccine on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj has been slammed online for her COVID-19 vaccine rant, as she refused to get vaccinated to attend the Met Gala.

The 38-year-old rapstress revealed that she had caught Covid while preparing for the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

She also delved into why she wouldn’t be attending the biggest fashion night in New York on Monday.

Nicki Minaj last attended the Met Gala in 2019 as the 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty

The 'Megatron' rapstress admitted that she had decided against getting the vaccine – which many fans argued was her legal right.

But, then Minaj's vaccine rant became problematic when she began tweeting about a horrific story of an alleged side effect from the vaccine.

Guests who attended the Met Gala were required to be fully vaccinated, but Minaj told her fans she wanted to make that decision when she has done enough research.

Taking to Twitter, Nicki wrote: "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now.

In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one".

Nicki Minaj reveals she will do more research to decide whether she will get the COVID-19 vaccine or not,. Picture: Twitter/@NICKIMINAJ

Nicki revealed she contracted COVID when she was prepping for the VMAs and shot a video.

"I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?” the mother of her 11-month baby boy wrote.

Minaj also claimed that her friend and fellow rapper Drake, was double vaccinated and still caught Covid.

“Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile,” she wrote on Twitter.

The star faced backlash online, as fans thought she was being 'irresponsible' by spreading 'misinformation' about the vaccine.

Nicki Minaj encourages fans to be comfortable with their COVID-19 vaccine decision and not bullied. Picture: Twitter/@NICKIMINAJ

She then shared a story about her “cousin’s friend” allegedly having a reaction to one of the vaccines.

"My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she wrote.

The 'Superbass' star went on to say that she wouldn't discourage anyone from getting the vaccine, but said she just needed to do her own research to make her own decision.

“A lot of countries won't let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I'd def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families,” she replied to one follower who said they had to get the vaccine for work.

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj revealed that she is likely to get the vaccine in the future in order to go on tour and travel.

“I'm sure I'll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc,” she added.Minaj posted a poll on Twitter, as she asked what vaccine her followers were taking.But after receiving further backlash, she fired back at her critics, and said she wasn’t “scared” about the response her controversial views would receive.

“You have been tweeting about me for an hour. You not #Tide yet? Mad I'm my own person? Mad the internet can't scare me away?“It's always someone who looks like you. Polls are very much a part of research. Real experiences, Open dialogue, etc. Go put on your red clown tingz,” she wrote.

While many fans have defended Nicki not wanting to get vaccinated as it's her choice, some people think she was irresponsible for tweeting about an unproven alleged side effect.

Fans have reacted to Nicki Minaj's COVID-19 vaccine rant in Twitter. Picture: Getty

One fan wrote: "She’s still adding fuel to the fire that the vaccine has these scary unproven side effects which adds to the misinformation and puts people off of getting vaccinated. What she has done is dangerous and irresponsible".

Another fan added: "Nicki you have to understand the power of your influence. The timing and the wording of your tweets is very important and we were very disappointed with your first tweet about the vaccine.

You later clarified but it’s a very serious topic. So I agree with her, please do better."

Other fans defended Nicki. One person wrote: "She literally said she recommends ppl to take the vaccine. Y’all always tryna push a narrative on this lady my gosh".

