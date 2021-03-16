Why regular, rapid testing for Covid-19 is so important & how to do it

16 March 2021, 09:37

Why testing for Covid-19 is so important & how to do it.
Why testing for Covid-19 is so important & how to do it. Picture: NHS

Having rapid coronavirus tests twice a week will help ease the country out of lockdown.

As the nation’s restrictions on coronavirus begin to ease, the government is recommending we take part in regular, rapid testing twice a week to help ease the spread of Covid-19.

By taking regular, rapid tests we can help protect our friends, family and colleagues and sooner return to some sort of normal.

One in three people who have coronavirus have no symptoms and are spreading it without knowing, so regular testing is now available to parents and support bubbles of nursery, school children and college students, in order for the country to make a smooth transition out of lockdown.

Find out everything you need to know about regular, rapid testing below.

Rapid tests are available for twice weekly testing.
Rapid tests are available for twice weekly testing. Picture: NHS

Why should I get tested for coronavirus?

  • Around one in three people who have COVID-19 have no symptoms and are spreading it without realising.
  • Regular, rapid COVID-19 testing plays a critical role in helping to keep everyone around us safe.
  • Twice-weekly testing will help stop the virus spreading, keeping us safe and making sure schools – and eventually, shops, restaurants, bars and venues stay open.
  • Rapid tests are easy and convenient.

How do I get a coronavirus test?

  • Tests for people without symptoms are free and easy to do.
  • You can see the results in around 30 minutes.
  • For your free, rapid tests, click here.

Who is eligible for Asymptomatic Tests?

  • Millions of people are already testing regularly.
  • As schools go back, parents and support bubbles of nursery, school children and college students, can test easily at home.
  • In time, rapid tests will be available to more people as and when restrictions are lifted - including shop workers and people who work in hospitality.

